Kieran Culkin Was Extremely Blunt When Responding To How He Felt About A Roman Roy "Succession" Spin-Off

Sorry Succession fans, Kieran Culkin just killed a lot of dreams for anyone who was interested in the possibility of a Roman Roy-centered spin-off.
Earlier tonight, while walking the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Kieran was asked if he was interested in his beloved character receiving his own show, and just like Roman, he was brutally honest.
"I feel like I should have a joke for this," Kieran said. "But I feel like a spin-off would be a horrible idea."
He added that the idea of a spin-off didn't sit well with him. Although he agreed that Frasier did a good job with their recent spin-off, he had no interest in doing one about Roman. But he did have another cast member in mind.
"Cousin Greg would make a good spin-off show, I gotta be honest. That would be kind of fun."
He even considered making an appearance on the show if it ever came into fruition...solely for "entrance applause," of course.
Even though Kieran is ready to leave Roman in the past, he still found a unique way to hold on to the character.
"Officially, nothing," Kieran said when asked if he took anything from set. "But a lot of my wardrobe fell off the truck, and I found it. It's just been in a pile in my closet."
I don't know about you, but I would love a Cousin Greg spin-off. Fingers crossed!