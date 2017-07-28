Here’s What You Need To Know About Australia's Current Shitshow Over Politicians’ Citizenship

Do you give half a fuck? This post is for you.

hey everyone. i'm sorry about this, but it's a thing. i'll really miss it, but there are other ways to make trouble… https://t.co/8tSsOZ4Xd5

OK, back to reality. When Ludlam, the former Greens co-deputy leader and senator for Western Australia hit the tweet button, he triggered a scandal that has enveloped Australian politics for two weeks and counting, and ensnared more politicians than anyone might imagine.

To start...let's go right back to January 1, 1901, when the Australian Constitution was enacted. Section 44 of the constitution, titled "Disqualification", outlines who can and can't sit in the Senate. Here it is: Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

The sub-section causing trouble at the moment is (i), which states anyone who is "under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights & privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power" cannot run for, or sit, in the parliament. The wording has the effect of banning dual citizens from entering the Australian parliament. So, most politicians and political journalists had been travelling along just kind of assuming that everyone's paperwork was in order. But then Ludlam's announcement came completely out of the blue at 2.13pm on July 14. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Ludlam said he was born in New Zealand, left when he was three, settled in Australia by the time he was nine, and then was naturalised as an Australian in his mid-teens. He assumed that was the end of his New Zealand citizenship. It wasn't. Ludlam resigned, effective immediately, and said he had "no wish to draw out the uncertainty or create a lengthy legal dispute, particularly when the Constitution is so clear." Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Waters, who was born in Canada but left before she turned one, said Canada's citizenship laws, requiring her to actively renounce her citizenship, had changed literally the week after she was born. So this was obviously a big deal. Not just one senator was a surprise dual citizen, but two. Five thousand people on Australian Twitter riffed on a classic line from Oscar Wilde's play The Importance of Being Earnest with this joke: "To lose one senator may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness." Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Guys stop please I'm begging you

FYI rumour mongers: I renounced my UK citizenship in 1993 and here's the proof:

Everyone who had ever suspected Abbott of never renouncing his citizenship was extremely: "I...worked on this story for a year...and he just...he tweeted it out."

Finance minister Mathias Cormann, who was born in Belgium, also tweeted out documents. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

For all remaining conspiracy theorists, please check out two docs below and first para of this page:… https://t.co/cpPAF18bT6

If I were a conspiracy theorist, I would point out that these documents are for a Matthias Cormann spelt with two T… https://t.co/dOHLxVaKoX

So two senators were down, everyone was talking about Section 44, and journalists were DIGGING. Who else in the parliament had no idea that they were dual citizens? Were there politicians who DID know, but had gotten away with it this whole time? Wild theories about possible applications of Section 44 started flying around. At first, the focus was on all MPs who had been born overseas, as were Ludlam and Waters. But then Labor senator Lisa Singh raised the issue of automatic British citizenship. "I was lucky the Labor Party did the work [to determine whether I was eligible] because, despite being born in Australia, I was shocked to find out that I was also a British citizen, through my father," Singh told BuzzFeed News. "Because he had arrived in Australia from Fiji as a British subject - Fiji still being a British colony in those days - his British citizenship that he still held when I was born was conferred on me through birthright. So I had dual citizenship that I never knew about." Singh had renounced her British citizenship just prior to being elected in 2010. While she was in the clear, the information about British colonies only served to widen the media's net on other MPs who may have been similarly entangled in the citizenship mess. Questions were raised about One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who was born in India to a Welsh father. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

STATEMENT ON CITIZENSHIP I am a citizen only of Australia and therefore eligible to hold the position as Senator i… https://t.co/asriVKipWB

Yes...it had happened again. Canavan said his mother had made him an Italian citizen without his knowledge when he was 25, and as a result he was stepping down as a minister. Everyone was like, "mamma mia!" Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Hello media diversity

But unlike Ludlam and Waters, Canavan wasn't leaving the parliament. Why? Because the government had legal advice that Canavan was registered as an Italian citizen without his knowledge or consent, and therefore he may not have breached section 44. Attorney-general George Brandis said the government would refer the matter to the High Court when parliament resumes next month to sort this out for once and for all. Meanwhile, people had a whole lot of other questions...mostly just...what? How, when you're a grown man, can your mum make you a citizen of another country without you knowing? Don't you have to sign something? Anything? It's still unclear, but Canavan is sticking by his story and continuing to blame poor Mrs Canavan for all the fuss. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Oh, and Oscar Wilde re-emerged, much to everyone's chagrin. to lose one senator may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two looks like carelessness, to lose three pushes this cliche to the edge

Let's put Canavan to one side for a second and return to One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who has been increasingly beleaguered by media clamouring for him to reveal his identity documents. On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News uncovered some ship's logs (yes, seriously) showing that Roberts had travelled on a UK passport when he was a baby. On Thursday, Roberts' staffer Sean Black told Fairfax Media that Roberts is "choosing to believe that he was never British". "He is preferring to believe that he was never British because he has no allegiance or exercised any citizenship arrangement." OK. Of course, everyone got around the idea of #choosingtobelieve and it became yet another Twitter storm to do with the citizenship issue. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

I'm #choosingtobelieve that the change over to daylight saving hours upsets the chooks

i'm #choosingtobelieve they're making another season of firefly

I am #choosingtobelieve I can have my 🏡 and 🥑 toast, too. #Auspol https://t.co/1CRLr9cOc8

I am #choosingtobelieve that everyday is a public holiday.

#choosingtobelieve Am choosing to believe that this yr will be a Fantastic Year for all dairy farmers in Australia 👍👌

Finally, Roberts said he would appear on a late night Sky News show with conservative pundit Paul Murray, where all would be revealed. But as it turns out, that appearance only left everyone with more questions. It's still unclear whether Roberts was ever a British citizen, and if he was, whether he renounced said citizenship before the election.

Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

You can read a full rundown of WTF is going on with Malcolm Roberts here.

Oh, and on Friday morning, Sean Black threatened to report a journalist from Fairfax to the police for asking questions about Roberts' citizenship.

Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Here are the questions we asked Malcolm Roberts' team after his interview. Here too is the response: a threat to ca… https://t.co/TB8OkiZ5ba

Come Friday it had been a solid two weeks of obsessing over citizenship. The clock ticked over to the afternoon and... Senior Victorian Liberals say there is growing concern Chisholm MP Julia Banks has a Section 44 problem. #auspol

How many MPs will be ensnared in this political scandal? Will the High Court vindicate Matt Canavan? Will the result have anything to do with Ludlam and Waters? Will Malcolm Roberts ever provide empirical evidence of his citizenship claims? Will journalists be jailed over their polite emails to his office? When will Mrs Canavan and/or someone from the Italian Consulate face the press about how a 25-year-old is made a citizen against his will? And will the government ultimately survive this intensely messy, confusing, legally murky situation?

Stay tuned. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.