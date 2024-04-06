Here are 19 of their top answers:
1. "Morbius was thoroughly not bad. An enjoyable popcorn flick with good acting, a tight runtime, and a pretty good score."
2. "I love Twilight. I know, okay, I KNOW! I know it is bad, but it has nostalgia. And it just does it for me!"
"It is crazy and cheesy, but I still love it."
"The first one makes me feel warm and fuzzy with nostalgia. I love the cinematography (not in an artsy way, but I love the beautiful locations where they filmed). It's so cheesy, but it makes me feel good."
3. "Suicide Squad. I don't want something serious all the time. Sometimes, I just want boom boom, bang bang, blow things up, and stabby stabby time with an added element of silliness and camp. This movie is perfect for that."
"There is nothing wrong with liking brainless garbage, and this one is mine. Not every actor has to have an Oscar-worthy performance, and not every plot has to be perfect."
"I like it because it was 'fun,' it had a killer soundtrack, and we get to have the Harley Quinn movie [Birds of Prey] because Margot Robbie absolutely stole the show!!"
4. "Wish! It got so much hate on the internet I couldn't understand. There were so many old Disney references and a great soundtrack. I'm still belting the songs in the shower."
"I could see why people didn’t like it, but the animation was beautiful, there were pretty good songs, and it was a tribute to Disney’s 100 [years]. Does it belong with the top Disney movies? Not really. Could there be improvement? Of course. But was it a fun time? Yes."
5. "The Last Jedi. I know that it's more divisive than universally hated, but the people who hate it HATE IT. I loved it. It was the first time I actually felt like I understood everyone's love of Star Wars."
"I didn't watch them until I was 18, so I never developed a deep connection with them. I liked the movies fine, but that was it. But I really loved Last Jedi, and I guess it's probably because it is so different from other Star Wars films. And I'll go toe-to-toe with any hater to argue for it being a good film in its own right."
6. "I unironically love the movie Crossroads. It has great range, from the giggliest feel-good moments to the toughest heart-wrenching scenes, and I will forever defend it against the haters."
7. "I saw Anyone But You in the theater twice — absolutely hilarious! It was cheesy but fun, and isn't that what rom-coms are supposed to be?"
"I loved that it was based off Much Ado About Nothing, too."
"I loved Anyone But You myself. It was probably one of the best light-hearted movies to watch. Plus it was so good seeing Sydney Sweeney take on a much more relaxed and light-hearted character after playing darker characters in many projects, such as Euphoria and Nocturne. I don't get why people didn't like it. Plus, I love how, at the end, Dermot Mulroney went meta about rom-com when motivating Glen Powell."
8. "The Cell. Yes, JLo was bad, and the script was bad, but the costuming and visuals make it SO worth it."
9. "Argylle. It got such bad reviews, but I love Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard. I thought it was a cheesy, corny spy movie. I loved the visuals of the big fight scenes (despite them being totally far-fetched), and I especially loved the tie-in with the Kingsmen movies."
"It's just silly, goofy fun, and people should have already sensed that with Sam Rockwell being cast. 🤣"
10. "2012. Yes, it's corny, and the science is complete nonsense, but if you want a disaster movie, this is the biggest and best there is!"
"It's tongue-in-cheek and knows it's silly, and it nods to all the best disaster tropes."
11. "This may be the most unpopular opinion on the planet: I love the movie Clifford (NOT the one about a big red dog) — the one where Martin Short plays a demonic 10-year-old boy. Charles Grodin is no match for Clifford's hijinks and is pushed to extreme limits."
12. "Absolutely Showgirls. Elizabeth Berkley chews the scenery to shreds, and the supporting cast makes for a glorious wallow into a dumpster fire of debauchery against the backdrop of Sin City."
13. "The Stepford Wives (2004)! I watched it as a kid and didn't even know it was a remake for years. It's got a great cast, and it's really fun! Apparently, people absolutely hate it, which is a bit surprising to me, but I'm okay being in the minority there, LOL."
"It's got some plot holes, and it's basically nothing like the source material, but it's just entertaining and funny. Bette Midler, Roger Bart, and Glenn Close are amazing together! There are so many hilarious one-liners."
14. "Son of the Mask. It's so bad, and yes, I haven't even seen The Mask, which I already know is the better movie objectively, but I loved it as a kid. I laughed hard every single time I watched it!"
"The funniest thing about it, though, was that it was my introduction to Alan Cumming, who by that point was a well-established actor and even won a Tony Award for his role as The Emcee in Cabaret."
15. "For me, it’s Rock of Ages. It was so negatively criticized, and I never knew why. The '80s hair band songs were my childhood! Tom Cruise is best when he’s comedic and campy."
16. "That's My Boy. The movie is so ridiculous, with the acting and plot, but every time I watch it, I cannot stop laughing. It is immature and silly, but it has decent cameos (though some are pointless)."
17. "I liked Ella Enchanted. It's a terrible adaptation of a book I also love, and yes, I was kind of bummed at first that it's a terrible adaptation. But as a standalone film, it's really fun, and the cast looked like they were having a ball. Cary Elwes spends the entire film chewing the scenery, and what's not to love about that?"
"I kind of wish the creative team had adapted the YA novel Once Upon a Marigold instead because it's closer to the vibe they were looking for and would have rocked, but alas."
18. "The Incredible Hulk. I know so many people see it as the worst of the MCU films, but I think it's one of the best. I will concede that the CGI isn't at the same level as the later movies, but the story is more interesting and told better than most, especially compared to the last few movies."
"I also really enjoyed the way Edward Norton portrayed Bruce Banner, although I don't see him as the best fit for The Avengers. Of all the MCU movies, to me, it ranks #2 behind Iron Man."
19. And finally: "A lot of people disliked Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but I loved it. I saw it 13 times in the cinema, own both the DVD and blu-ray, and own it on Google Play. I have watched it almost 300 times."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.