    "The people who hate it HATE IT. I loved it. It was the first time I actually felt like I understood everyone's love of Star Wars."

    Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which widely hated movies they secretly love.

    Here are 19 of their top answers:

    1. "Morbius was thoroughly not bad. An enjoyable popcorn flick with good acting, a tight runtime, and a pretty good score."

    Jared Leto in hooded jacket walking in front of a wall with graffiti and event posters in a scene
    Jay Maidment / © Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

    staylevelheaded

    2. "I love Twilight. I know, okay, I KNOW! I know it is bad, but it has nostalgia. And it just does it for me!"

    Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in a close-up from Twilight, showing intense expressions
    Summit Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    "It is crazy and cheesy, but I still love it."

    lalalace1640

    "The first one makes me feel warm and fuzzy with nostalgia. I love the cinematography (not in an artsy way, but I love the beautiful locations where they filmed). It's so cheesy, but it makes me feel good."

    pepperopigeon

    3. "Suicide Squad. I don't want something serious all the time. Sometimes, I just want boom boom, bang bang, blow things up, and stabby stabby time with an added element of silliness and camp. This movie is perfect for that."

    Harley Quinn and an accomplice, dressed in signature outfits, standing in a gritty setting, poised for action
    Clay Enos / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "There is nothing wrong with liking brainless garbage, and this one is mine. Not every actor has to have an Oscar-worthy performance, and not every plot has to be perfect."

    morgan_le_slay

    "I like it because it was 'fun,' it had a killer soundtrack, and we get to have the Harley Quinn movie [Birds of Prey] because Margot Robbie absolutely stole the show!!"

    leking94cats

    4. "Wish! It got so much hate on the internet I couldn't understand. There were so many old Disney references and a great soundtrack. I'm still belting the songs in the shower."

    Asha smiles in a magical forest with a glowing star
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    shaynagoldstein2000

    "I could see why people didn’t like it, but the animation was beautiful, there were pretty good songs, and it was a tribute to Disney’s 100 [years]. Does it belong with the top Disney movies? Not really. Could there be improvement? Of course. But was it a fun time? Yes."

    diamond_girl_7

    5. "The Last Jedi. I know that it's more divisive than universally hated, but the people who hate it HATE IT. I loved it. It was the first time I actually felt like I understood everyone's love of Star Wars."

    Rey from Star Wars stands in front of a stone wall
    Industrial Light & Magic /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Lucasfilm Ltd. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I didn't watch them until I was 18, so I never developed a deep connection with them. I liked the movies fine, but that was it. But I really loved Last Jedi, and I guess it's probably because it is so different from other Star Wars films. And I'll go toe-to-toe with any hater to argue for it being a good film in its own right."

    sforsgren1

    6. "I unironically love the movie Crossroads. It has great range, from the giggliest feel-good moments to the toughest heart-wrenching scenes, and I will forever defend it against the haters."

    Britney Spears and Taryn Manning in a scene from the movie
    Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

    buttercupbailey

    7. "I saw Anyone But You in the theater twice — absolutely hilarious! It was cheesy but fun, and isn't that what rom-coms are supposed to be?"

    Ben and Bea stand facing each other on a boat deck at night
    Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I loved that it was based off Much Ado About Nothing, too."

    actingkalokairi

    "I loved Anyone But You myself. It was probably one of the best light-hearted movies to watch. Plus it was so good seeing Sydney Sweeney take on a much more relaxed and light-hearted character after playing darker characters in many projects, such as Euphoria and Nocturne. I don't get why people didn't like it. Plus, I love how, at the end, Dermot Mulroney went meta about rom-com when motivating Glen Powell."

    tanyam44ab2253d

    8. "The Cell. Yes, JLo was bad, and the script was bad, but the costuming and visuals make it SO worth it."

    in a scene, Jennifer Lopez trapped inside a small, cube-shaped prison, looking out anxiously
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    luxahoy

    9. "Argylle. It got such bad reviews, but I love Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard. I thought it was a cheesy, corny spy movie. I loved the visuals of the big fight scenes (despite them being totally far-fetched), and I especially loved the tie-in with the Kingsmen movies."

    in a scene, Sam Rockwell holding book and pen with a focused expression, Bryce Dallas Howard examining a small object, dressed in casual attire
    Peter Mountain / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It's just silly, goofy fun, and people should have already sensed that with Sam Rockwell being cast. 🤣"

    theresalotaboutmary

    10. "2012. Yes, it's corny, and the science is complete nonsense, but if you want a disaster movie, this is the biggest and best there is!"

    In a scene, John Cusack in a suit clings to a vehicle&#x27;s underside with a flashlight in water
    Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It's tongue-in-cheek and knows it's silly, and it nods to all the best disaster tropes."

    jealouspepper81


    11. "This may be the most unpopular opinion on the planet: I love the movie Clifford (NOT the one about a big red dog) — the one where Martin Short plays a demonic 10-year-old boy. Charles Grodin is no match for Clifford's hijinks and is pushed to extreme limits."

    Martin Short and Charles Grodin in a scene from the film
    Orion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    "Warning — toy dinosaurs may trigger you after watching."

    askmrpickles

    12. "Absolutely Showgirls. Elizabeth Berkley chews the scenery to shreds, and the supporting cast makes for a glorious wallow into a dumpster fire of debauchery against the backdrop of Sin City."

    Elizabeth in a scene performing a pole dance
    United Artists/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

    "Once started, you can't not watch, IMHO."

    yaywayno

    "I adore Showgirls, and I'm not afraid to admit it. It is just the most glorious piece of trash and, like The Room, is best seen on the big screen with plenty of audience participation."

    myf83

    13. "The Stepford Wives (2004)! I watched it as a kid and didn't even know it was a remake for years. It's got a great cast, and it's really fun! Apparently, people absolutely hate it, which is a bit surprising to me, but I'm okay being in the minority there, LOL."

    Glenn Close and Nicole Kidman in vintage dresses, sitting on a porch in a scene
    Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

    "It's got some plot holes, and it's basically nothing like the source material, but it's just entertaining and funny. Bette Midler, Roger Bart, and Glenn Close are amazing together! There are so many hilarious one-liners."

    jamiet4f4a4957b

    14. "Son of the Mask. It's so bad, and yes, I haven't even seen The Mask, which I already know is the better movie objectively, but I loved it as a kid. I laughed hard every single time I watched it!"

    Alan Cumming with spiked hair and face paint in a scene
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    "The funniest thing about it, though, was that it was my introduction to Alan Cumming, who by that point was a well-established actor and even won a Tony Award for his role as The Emcee in Cabaret."

    hobbitgirl96

    15. "For me, it’s Rock of Ages. It was so negatively criticized, and I never knew why. The '80s hair band songs were my childhood! Tom Cruise is best when he’s comedic and campy."

    Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise on a set dressed as rock stars with leather and fur clothing, standing near musical equipment
    David James/©Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    nelliella

    16. "That's My Boy. The movie is so ridiculous, with the acting and plot, but every time I watch it, I cannot stop laughing. It is immature and silly, but it has decent cameos (though some are pointless)."

    Adam Sandler in denim and Andy Samberg in a tux acting goofy in a scene
    Tracy Bennett/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "In my opinion, one of Adam Sandler's best."

    crispyorca16

    17. "I liked Ella Enchanted. It's a terrible adaptation of a book I also love, and yes, I was kind of bummed at first that it's a terrible adaptation. But as a standalone film, it's really fun, and the cast looked like they were having a ball. Cary Elwes spends the entire film chewing the scenery, and what's not to love about that?"

    Ella in medieval attire leaps over a barrel at a fair; spectators watch in background
    Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I kind of wish the creative team had adapted the YA novel Once Upon a Marigold instead because it's closer to the vibe they were looking for and would have rocked, but alas."

    lobster_lemon_lime

    18. "The Incredible Hulk. I know so many people see it as the worst of the MCU films, but I think it's one of the best. I will concede that the CGI isn't at the same level as the later movies, but the story is more interesting and told better than most, especially compared to the last few movies."

    Edward Norton examining an item in a scene from the movie
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I also really enjoyed the way Edward Norton portrayed Bruce Banner, although I don't see him as the best fit for The Avengers. Of all the MCU movies, to me, it ranks #2 behind Iron Man."

    markh63

    19. And finally: "A lot of people disliked Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but I loved it. I saw it 13 times in the cinema, own both the DVD and blu-ray, and own it on Google Play. I have watched it almost 300 times."

    Indiana in a fedora and trench coat inside a vintage train car
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "The acting is brilliant, especially from Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook."

    mollyredsull

