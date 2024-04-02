Recently, I've been embracing the fact that I have terrible taste. And I'm sure I'm not the only one out there whose entertainment choices go against what's popular — but in a cringe way, not a cool way.
For example, Anyone But You didn't get the best reviews, but I thought it was worth driving over an hour to the nearest theater that was actually playing it. It was sweet and funny, and the side characters are extremely underrated. Now, I'm counting down the days until it's available for streaming.
I'm also upset that there are no confirmed plans for Eternals to get a sequel. I feel like, if it had come out before Avengers: Infinity War, then everyone would've been obsessed with it — especially Druig and Makkari.
Or, there's The Room, which is notoriously terrible. I've never seen it, but it has a cult following because of how bad it is.
Which popularly hated movie do you secretly love? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!