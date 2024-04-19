After Taylor attended a The 1975 concert in 2014, Matty told Shazam Top 20, "I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice. We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens...I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation. I wouldn't say no."



Then in 2016, he told Q Magazine, "I don't do anything else, right, so it doesn't leave a lot of room for me going out or shagging someone. So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl, it ends up going everywhere….I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matty Healy?' so that was cool. But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself. It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift, we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift."



