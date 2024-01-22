13 Planned Reboots That Got Canceled Before They Even Got The Chance To Air

Likewise, both Paris and Nicole shut down the idea of reviving the series themselves.



In 2019, Paris told Gay Times UK, "They actually approached me to re-do it again, but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it, so I said no, but it would be pretty epic."

Then, in 2020, Nicole told Entertainment Weekly, "That show was what it was, and it was so much fun, but that concept wouldn’t even work in this moment because, remember, we’d leave our lives for a month and we didn’t have any phones. No phones in this day and age just doesn’t work! Also, we’re almost 40 years old, and I can’t imagine leaving my kids. We’ve got real jobs now. We were 20 or 21 when we did it. It was like backpacking through Europe: something you do in your twenties. If I could say something to my younger self, I’d be like, 'Do it, because when else are you going to be able to go and do that?' That’s what your twenties are for."