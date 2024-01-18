Skip To Content
    Here's What You Need To Know About That "Wizards Of Waverly Place" Sequel Pilot

    Some of the Russos might be heading back to TV soon.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Truly everything is not what it seems because the story of the wizarding Russos is not over.

    The cast of &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place&quot;
    Bob D'Amico / © DISNEY / courtesy everett collection

    BuzzFeed can confirm a Wizards of Waverly Place pilot is in the works at Disney Channel. Deadline first reported on the announcement.

    The cast of &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place&quot; sitting on a couch
    Bob D'Amico / © DISNEY / courtesy everett collection

    Better yet, stars of the original series Selena Gomez and David Henrie are part of the new project.

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for AFI, Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Breitling

    Disney Channel has ordered a pilot starring David as his character from the original series, Justin Russo. David and Selena are among the executive producers, and Selena is expected to guest star in the pilot.

    Selena Gomez as Alex Russo
    Criag Sjdoin © DISNEY CHANNEL / courtesy everett collection

    The original show ran from 2007 to 2012, and it starred Selena as Alex Russo, with David and Jake T. Austin playing her older and younger brothers Justin and Max Russo.

    Screenshot from &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place&quot;
    Danny Feld / © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    The series followed the Russo siblings growing up in New York and getting a handle on their magical abilities.

    The cast of &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place&quot;
    DISNEY CHANNEL / courtesy everett collection

    In addition to the original series, the Wizards franchise includes a Disney Channel movie Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie that aired in 2009 while the show was airing. A TV special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex also aired in 2013 after the series ended.

    The Russo siblings sitting by the ocean in a scene from &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie&quot;
    Francisco Roman / © Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    Three additional stars of the pilot were also announced: Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a "powerful young wizard" trained by Justin; Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife Giada; and Alkaio Thiele as Justin's eldest son Roman.

    Closeup of David Henrie as Justin Russo
    Criag Sjdoin © DISNEY CHANNEL / courtesy everett collection

    According to a press release, "The pilot picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo (Henrie) has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door…and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

    Screenshot from &quot;Wizards of Waverly Place&quot;
    Peter Stone / © Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    The Wizards of Waverly Place sequel pilot is just the latest Disney Channel follow-up to a classic hit show. Since 2017, Raven-Symoné has starred in Raven's Home, which continued the story of her character Raven Baxter who first appeared in the 2000s series That's So Raven.

    The cast of &quot;That&#x27;s So Raven&quot;
    Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    In fact, the new Waverly pilot was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are also among its executive producers. They previously developed Raven's Home.

    The cast of &quot;Raven&#x27;s Home&quot;
    Bob D'Amico/©Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    We'll keep you updated on show developments.