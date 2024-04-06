—chavirotberg



"Rory was annoying in Gilmore Girls, but they RUINED her in Year in the Life! And ending with her being pregnant — most likely with Logan, who is ENGAGED —was so wild. She is completely out of control and, much like her mom was, isn't ready for a baby. She is supposed to be the smart one!"

—lalalace1640

"I agree. Waiting so long, and then THOSE are the last four words we were supposed to get in the finale? Makes no sense."

—kathleenannc