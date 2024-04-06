13 TV Shows That Had Incredible Marketing But Turned Out To Be A Waste Of Time To Actually Watch, According To Viewers

"They promoted it like it would be the new The Office or something. It’s got a 5.1 on IMDb."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which overhyped TV show severely disappointed them.

Here are 13 of their top responses:

Warning: spoilers ahead!

1. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. It was cute to see some familiar faces again, but the storyline was meh..."

Lorelai and Rory stand outside with coffee cups, winter attire, and a snowy backdrop
Saeed Adyani / ©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

chavirotberg

"Rory was annoying in Gilmore Girls, but they RUINED her in Year in the Life! And ending with her being pregnant —  most likely with Logan, who is ENGAGED —was so wild. She is completely out of control and, much like her mom was, isn't ready for a baby. She is supposed to be the smart one!"

lalalace1640

"I agree. Waiting so long, and then THOSE are the last four words we were supposed to get in the finale? Makes no sense."

kathleenannc

2. "The Witcher. Heavily marketed as 'the next Game of Thrones.' Dogshit."

Geralt from The Witcher in a forest, with sword drawn, wearing a cloak
Katalin Vermes / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

themaninthecave

3. "Fuller House. They should've just left it alone. It was kinda exciting to see what would happen with it, but it just doesn't feel the same at all. Without Michelle, it's never gonna have that inner family feeling because she was a big part of the show."

Stephanie and DJ in a kitchen looking surprised
Michael Yarish / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Without all of the sisters, it feels like a big hole is missing, and they were never able to fill it."

rattymarshmello

4. "Blockbuster — the potential for nostalgia was insane, and yet they produced a streaming turd with some comedic actors who could have brought in plenty of crossover fans. And they promoted it like it would be the new The Office or something."

Randall Park in a scene in a store uniform smiling at his phone with a &quot;More Copies&quot; sign in the background
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It’s got a 5.1 on IMDb."

cescamac


5. "And Just Like That was so disappointing, in my opinion. It just wasn't funny. I loved watching the women of Sex and the City and thought the wild situations they got into every week were hysterical, but the reboot made me see them differently. I realized how completely selfish each of them was."

in a scene, three women from the show are seated in a car, appearing concerned or attentive
Max / Via youtube.com

"I could barely get through the first season. It was not only disappointing but ruined the original series for me as well since I can no longer watch it without feeling icky about how they ended up."

fiercejellyfish18

6. "I kept seeing and hearing so much positive buzz about Stranger Things, from print ads to Twitter to word of mouth, that I decided to watch it. I was so horribly bored. I kept waiting for something that was interesting, unique, and hype-worthy, but it was all so mediocre that I stopped with two episodes left in the first season."

Dustin, Will, Lucas, and Mike from Stranger Things in a classroom scene
Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

"They kept announcing new seasons, and every time, I'm like, 'It's still on?? Why??' There are so many better sci-fi movies and shows out there that are actually fun and interesting."

novacaineblues

7. "Only Murders in the Building. I absolutely adore the actors, but it was so not funny."

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short seated looking concerned in a scene from &quot;Only Murders in the Building.&quot;
Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

"We sat through three episodes to see if it got better. It did not."

savannahg4e56476eb

8. "Girl Meets World. I was SO excited to see Cory and Topanga back on TV again! They're my second favorite TV couple of all time. But GMW just felt cheesy compared to Boy Meets World. It tried way too hard to be dramatic and teach lessons."

Maya, Josh, Maya, Topanga, and Cory sitting together on the window seat in Riley&#x27;s room
Ron Tom / ©Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

"There were some good moments. I cried when Eric was reunited with Tommy! But overall, it doesn't even come close to the original. I know it was a Disney show, and I'm not the target audience anymore, but as a huge fan of BMW, I was disappointed."

sammiryan1d


9. "The iCarly reboot. It did not live up to the hype."

Carly in a costume with swan features
Paramount+

taylor_swift_1989

10. "I really wanted to love Secret Invasion, but so far, they’ve killed off one big character, and I know the death of another is following in the next episode."

Maria Hill and Nick Fury sitting together, looking sad
Des Willia /©Marvel Entertainment/©Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I am deeply enjoying Olivia Colman, who's clearly having just the best time in every scene she's in. I think Kingsley Ben-Adir is such a great villain, yet I know they waste his potential with how they end the series. It's again showing what Marvel has got wrong with some of these series. It's the only one other than What If that I've not finished."

katerumtruffle

"Honestly, don't bother with the rest of it. It's the worst thing Marvel has ever done, an insult to both the espionage genre and the talents of Samuel L Jackson. Utter tripe."

themaninthecave

11. "It's all a matter of taste, but for me, it's Dallas. I watched a few minutes here and there, but never an entire episode, nor even most of one. When that whole 'who shot JR?' thing hit, it was everywhere all freakin' summer, and I was like, 'Who gives a flying F?'"

Josh Henderson and Julie Gonzaloin a scene, standing in front of a wall of safety deposit boxes, engaged in discussion
Van Redin / © TNT / Courtesy: Everett Collection

"Then there was an entire season which, apparently, they erased as just somebody's dream (you couldn't not hear about this stuff). Pretty ridiculous."

kbbpll

12. "The Willow TV series. I was OBSESSED with the movie as a teen, so I thought the show was going to be amazing. It turned out to be an angsty teen drama."

Ellie Bamber and Amar Chadha-Patel in medieval costumes in a scene from the show
Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

ssstege11573

13. And finally: "That terrible Charmed reboot they did. What an absolute insult to the original series."

Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery in a scene from the show
Diyah Pera / ©The CW / courtesy Everett Collection

brandonbear35

Which overhyped but disappointing TV series would you add to this list? Why? Let me know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.