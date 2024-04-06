Here are 13 of their top responses:
Warning: spoilers ahead!
1. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. It was cute to see some familiar faces again, but the storyline was meh..."
"Rory was annoying in Gilmore Girls, but they RUINED her in Year in the Life! And ending with her being pregnant — most likely with Logan, who is ENGAGED —was so wild. She is completely out of control and, much like her mom was, isn't ready for a baby. She is supposed to be the smart one!"
"I agree. Waiting so long, and then THOSE are the last four words we were supposed to get in the finale? Makes no sense."
3. "Fuller House. They should've just left it alone. It was kinda exciting to see what would happen with it, but it just doesn't feel the same at all. Without Michelle, it's never gonna have that inner family feeling because she was a big part of the show."
"Without all of the sisters, it feels like a big hole is missing, and they were never able to fill it."
4. "Blockbuster — the potential for nostalgia was insane, and yet they produced a streaming turd with some comedic actors who could have brought in plenty of crossover fans. And they promoted it like it would be the new The Office or something."
5. "And Just Like That was so disappointing, in my opinion. It just wasn't funny. I loved watching the women of Sex and the City and thought the wild situations they got into every week were hysterical, but the reboot made me see them differently. I realized how completely selfish each of them was."
"I could barely get through the first season. It was not only disappointing but ruined the original series for me as well since I can no longer watch it without feeling icky about how they ended up."
6. "I kept seeing and hearing so much positive buzz about Stranger Things, from print ads to Twitter to word of mouth, that I decided to watch it. I was so horribly bored. I kept waiting for something that was interesting, unique, and hype-worthy, but it was all so mediocre that I stopped with two episodes left in the first season."
"They kept announcing new seasons, and every time, I'm like, 'It's still on?? Why??' There are so many better sci-fi movies and shows out there that are actually fun and interesting."
7. "Only Murders in the Building. I absolutely adore the actors, but it was so not funny."
8. "Girl Meets World. I was SO excited to see Cory and Topanga back on TV again! They're my second favorite TV couple of all time. But GMW just felt cheesy compared to Boy Meets World. It tried way too hard to be dramatic and teach lessons."
"There were some good moments. I cried when Eric was reunited with Tommy! But overall, it doesn't even come close to the original. I know it was a Disney show, and I'm not the target audience anymore, but as a huge fan of BMW, I was disappointed."
9. "The iCarly reboot. It did not live up to the hype."
10. "I really wanted to love Secret Invasion, but so far, they’ve killed off one big character, and I know the death of another is following in the next episode."
"I am deeply enjoying Olivia Colman, who's clearly having just the best time in every scene she's in. I think Kingsley Ben-Adir is such a great villain, yet I know they waste his potential with how they end the series. It's again showing what Marvel has got wrong with some of these series. It's the only one other than What If that I've not finished."
"Honestly, don't bother with the rest of it. It's the worst thing Marvel has ever done, an insult to both the espionage genre and the talents of Samuel L Jackson. Utter tripe."
11. "It's all a matter of taste, but for me, it's Dallas. I watched a few minutes here and there, but never an entire episode, nor even most of one. When that whole 'who shot JR?' thing hit, it was everywhere all freakin' summer, and I was like, 'Who gives a flying F?'"
"Then there was an entire season which, apparently, they erased as just somebody's dream (you couldn't not hear about this stuff). Pretty ridiculous."
12. "The Willow TV series. I was OBSESSED with the movie as a teen, so I thought the show was going to be amazing. It turned out to be an angsty teen drama."
13. And finally: "That terrible Charmed reboot they did. What an absolute insult to the original series."
Which overhyped but disappointing TV series would you add to this list? Why? Let me know in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.