The theme of this year's exhibit is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It will showcase "sleeping beauties" — i.e., pieces of clothing that are so fragile, they can't be worn anymore.



In "The Garden of Time" short story, a count has to pluck a crystal flower that reverses time from his lavish garden to restore order to the beautiful villa where he and his wife, the countess, live because, each hour, a mob outside gets closer. In the end, the count picks the final flower, and the mob descends on his rundown property.

Essentially, per Vogue, the dress code boils down to "fleeting beauty."