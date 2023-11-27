Recently, we rounded up some of the biggest missed casting opportunities where people think a different actor would've been perfect in a role. In the comments, the BuzzFeed Community shared even more great alternative casting suggestions.
Here are 15 of their top answers:
1. "I have always felt like Emmy Rossum should have played Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. She has the perfect looks for the role, as well as a gorgeous voice."
2. "I'm going to get so much flack for this, but I always thought Britney Spears was absolutely born for the part of Sookie Stackhouse in True Blood. Don't get me wrong, Anna Paquin was AMAZING, but a blonde, irresistible fairy from the south? Uhhhh, that's BRITNEY all the way."
"She would've had to put her music on hold for quite awhile, and she would have had to take acting classes and just REALLY committed, but damn, I think she could've been perfect for the part.
She was actually very good in Crossroads, and I strongly believe she could've been a fine actor if she'd channeled her energy into it."
"Robbie Coltrane was great, but I just feel like Williams treated kids IRL like Hagrid. It could have been great."
4. "Lee Je-hoon would've nailed the role of Tourist Ken (played by Simu Liu) in Barbie."
5. "I think Zac Efron would have been my pick for Ken, but Ryan Gosling did a good job."
6. "Dove Cameron should've gotten the Wicked role [of Glinda, which went to Ariana Grande]."
7. "If we could go allllll the way back to the 2000s...Angela Bassett would have been a much better Storm in X-Men than Halle Berry."
8. "I liked Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, but I would have loved to have seen Gwendoline Christie in the role."
9. "Scott Caan as a new MCU original iteration of Wolverine!"
10. "I thought Latrice Royale would have been perfect [as Ursula in The Little Mermaid instead of Melissa McCarthy]."
11. "Admittedly, I haven't seen the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, but I have always believed that the role of Ursula should have gone to Tituss Burgess."
12. "I just recently watched the Spider-Verse films (I know, I'm way behind), and even though I thought Brian Tyree Henry was fantastic as Jeff Morales (Miles's father), I can't help but think Andre Braugher would've also nailed it.
"There were a couple lines in Into the Spider-Verse that I could just *hear* exactly how he would've delivered them."
13. "I think Léa Seydoux would have been perfect as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises. Anne Hathaway was fine, but it felt like she was trying too hard to play a femme fatale."
"I was very aware of her acting efforts; her performance didn't feel natural or seamless to me. I think Léa Seydoux would have perfectly played a morally gray, seductive, intelligent Catwoman.
14. "I would love to see Tom Hiddleston as James Bond [who was most recently played by Daniel Craig]."
15. And finally: "Why the hell did we never get Henry Cavill as James Bond?!?"
Which of these alternative castings do you agree was a total missed opportunity, and which ones do you absolutely NOT agree with? What are your dream alternative castings for your favorite TV shows and movies? Let us know in the comments!
Some entries have been edited for length/clarity.