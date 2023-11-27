Skip To Content
    15 Onscreen Roles That Fans Think Should've Been Played By Completely Different Actors

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we rounded up some of the biggest missed casting opportunities where people think a different actor would've been perfect in a role. In the comments, the BuzzFeed Community shared even more great alternative casting suggestions.

    Here are 15 of their top answers:

    1. "I have always felt like Emmy Rossum should have played Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. She has the perfect looks for the role, as well as a gorgeous voice."

    Usa Network / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Laurie Sparham /© Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I love Emma Watson, but she was just wrong for that role."

    brittanyt4bd5ee84c

    2. "I'm going to get so much flack for this, but I always thought Britney Spears was absolutely born for the part of Sookie Stackhouse in True Blood. Don't get me wrong, Anna Paquin was AMAZING, but a blonde, irresistible fairy from the south? Uhhhh, that's BRITNEY all the way."

    Jason Squires / WireImage / Via Getty, HBO / Via youtube.com

    "She would've had to put her music on hold for quite awhile, and she would have had to take acting classes and just REALLY committed, but damn, I think she could've been perfect for the part.

    She was actually very good in Crossroads, and I strongly believe she could've been a fine actor if she'd channeled her energy into it."

    goety

    3. "Robin Williams as Hagrid. Stupid JKR and her stupid 'only British actors' rule."

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    "Robbie Coltrane was great, but I just feel like Williams treated kids IRL like Hagrid. It could have been great."

    j4b5d1e118

    4. "Lee Je-hoon would've nailed the role of Tourist Ken (played by Simu Liu) in Barbie."

    Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Via Getty, Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    tanyam44ab2253d

    5. "I think Zac Efron would have been my pick for Ken, but Ryan Gosling did a good job."

    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    caitlinz4082ba127

    6. "Dove Cameron should've gotten the Wicked role [of Glinda, which went to Ariana Grande]."

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    fireferret19

    "It should've been Dove Cameron. She was Kristin Chenoweth's protégé."

    fireferret19

    7. "If we could go allllll the way back to the 2000s...Angela Bassett would have been a much better Storm in X-Men than Halle Berry."

    Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection.

    "No disrespect to Halle, but Angela Bassett IS Storm."

    moncynnes

    8. "I liked Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, but I would have loved to have seen Gwendoline Christie in the role."

    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Via Getty, Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    goosethekitty

    9. "Scott Caan as a new MCU original iteration of Wolverine!"

    Amy Graves / WireImage / Via Getty, Joe Pugliese / TV Guide / TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    jayjjimenez

    10. "I thought Latrice Royale would have been perfect [as Ursula in The Little Mermaid instead of Melissa McCarthy]."

    Jason Koerner / Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    livingdeadgirl13

    11. "Admittedly, I haven't seen the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, but I have always believed that the role of Ursula should have gone to Tituss Burgess."

    Jimi Celeste / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    fruit_bat

    12. "I just recently watched the Spider-Verse films (I know, I'm way behind), and even though I thought Brian Tyree Henry was fantastic as Jeff Morales (Miles's father), I can't help but think Andre Braugher would've also nailed it.

    Jordin Althaus / ©Fox / courtesy Everett Collection, Sony Pictures Releasing / Via Netflix

    "There were a couple lines in Into the Spider-Verse that I could just *hear* exactly how he would've delivered them."

    sayhellotojenn

    13. "I think Léa Seydoux would have been perfect as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises. Anne Hathaway was fine, but it felt like she was trying too hard to play a femme fatale."

    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Ron Phillips/©Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I was very aware of her acting efforts; her performance didn't feel natural or seamless to me. I think Léa Seydoux would have perfectly played a morally gray, seductive, intelligent Catwoman.

    spaghettigoose

    14. "I would love to see Tom Hiddleston as James Bond [who was most recently played by Daniel Craig]."

    Vcg / Visual China Group via Getty Images, Sony Pictures / ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    tomcat1

    15. And finally: "Why the hell did we never get Henry Cavill as James Bond?!?"

    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Netflix, Jonathan Olley/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    moncynnes

    Which of these alternative castings do you agree was a total missed opportunity, and which ones do you absolutely NOT agree with? What are your dream alternative castings for your favorite TV shows and movies? Let us know in the comments!

    Some entries have been edited for length/clarity.