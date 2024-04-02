    People Are Totally Enraged After Seeing This Resurfaced Clip Of Emmy Rossum Talking About Filming This Brutal Nude Scene In "Shameless"

    "I said to my boss, 'I really hope that scene is worth it because you are putting me through hell.'"

    Krista Torres
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Content Warning: This post mentions sensitive topics about nudity and mental health.

    From 2011 to 2019, Emmy Rossum starred as Fiona Gallagher in Showtime's Shameless. The show is about a dysfunctional family where the alcoholic father (played by William H. Macy) leaves his six children to care for themselves — Fiona is the oldest of the siblings.

    Seven cast members posing; one in a leather jacket, one in a white dress, and others in casual attire
    Fun fact: The show was Jeremy Allen White's big break in his career.

    Well, a resurfaced clip from a 2014 interview Rossum had with HuffPost Live about Shameless is going viral on TikTok. "I had a scene this year in a prison where I was being strip searched — a cavity search scene. I was completely naked for it. And the way they were shooting it, I didn't even have a vanity patch* on. I had a huge panic attack while we were shooting it and it actually ended up in the show," shares Rossum in the clip which has over three million views.

    Emmy in a top with dark accents seated speaking during the interview
    *A vanity patch is a guard to cover the actor's private areas.

    "I had never felt so dehumanized in a weird way. I said to my boss — our showrunner — I really hope that scene is good. I really hope that scene is worth it because you are putting me through hell. I had a huge panic attack," she concludes.

    The episode Rossum is referring to is from Season Four, Episode Six. Her character, Fiona, gets arrested after her baby brother accidentally ingests cocaine she left out.

    The strip search is a very traumatic scene to watch, and many people were saddened to realize a lot of the distress was real.

    Close-up of a woman with tear-streaked cheeks appearing distressed
    There are also many comments from the clip where people are questioning why a vanity patch wasn't used.

    Social media comment expressing shock about someone not wearing a vanity patch
    Comments expressing disapproval about a missing vanity patch in a scene, querying its impact
    Text in image: Chloe Connor comments on a scene&#x27;s unprofessionalism due to lack of a vanity patch, expressing distinction from others
    It then brought up the topic of why intimacy coordinators are so important.

    Tweet by Jared Cobb discussing the necessity of intimacy coordinators, includes supportive emoji
    According the New York Film Academy, intimacy coordinators advocate for the actors and work as liaisons between the actors and production, ensuring performers and other production personnel adhere to safety protocols.

    So, had an intimacy coordinator been on set the day of this scene, Rossum's panic attack may have been avoided — or, at the very least, she could have felt more comfortable.

    This is especially hard to digest, considering Rossum also made significantly less per episode than co-star William H. Macy during the first seven seasons. In 2016, Emmy spoke out about the pay discrepancies, refusing to continue filming unless she received equal pay. Her efforts paid off, and she continued the show for a couple more seasons before exiting.

    Emmy smiling for the camera, wearing a sleeveless dress with embellished details, hair styled in an updo
    So, although this all happened years ago, it still feels necessary to address it today to ensure the safety and well-being of actors on set. You can watch the full interview below:

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.