    Anna Paquin Issued A Response To People Concerned About Her Health Issue That Resulted In Mobility And Speech Difficulties

    "I'm just really grateful for the support."

    Mychal Thompson
    Anna Paquin is "extraordinarily touched" by the fans' support.

    Closeup of Anna Paquin
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    Last week, Anna made her first red carpet appearance in two years for the premiere of A Bit of Light in New York City, and folks immediately noticed her use of a cane.

    Closeup of Anna Paquin
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    The movie, which first debuted in 2022, was wide-released on Friday. It's based on a play by the same name and stars Anna as a person recovering from alcoholism named Ella, who moves back in with her father. The film was directed by her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed Anna previously in the film The Parting Glass, and the series True Blood, and Flack.

    Closeup of Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    Anna and Stephen have been married since 2010 and welcomed twins Charlie and Poppy in 2012.

    At the premiere, Anna alluded to People that since 2022, an undisclosed health condition led her to have some mobility and speech difficulties. "It hasn't been easy," she said.

    Closeup of Anna Paquin
    Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

    A source told ET that her "undisclosed illness" had caused the "mobility issues and required her to use a cane for assistance." The source also said that she will hopefully make a full recovery.

    Since then, Anna has recognized the support, and the people's concern moves her. According to ET, during a recent edition of "Spilling the E-Tea," Anna said, "I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it."

    Closeup of Anna Paquin
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    "At some point, I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I'm just really grateful for the support."

    Closeup of Anna Paquin
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    For now, Anna has chosen to limit the details of her health and is focusing on the premiere of A Bit of Light, which also features Ray Winstone, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Luca Hogan, and Youssef Kerkour.

    Screenshots from &quot;A Bit of Light&quot;
    Quiver Distribution

    A Bit of Light is now available in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms.