The movie, which first debuted in 2022, was wide-released on Friday. It's based on a play by the same name and stars Anna as a person recovering from alcoholism named Ella, who moves back in with her father. The film was directed by her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed Anna previously in the film The Parting Glass, and the series True Blood, and Flack.
At the premiere, Anna alluded to People that since 2022, an undisclosed health condition led her to have some mobility and speech difficulties. "It hasn't been easy," she said.
Since then, Anna has recognized the support, and the people's concern moves her. According to ET, during a recent edition of "Spilling the E-Tea," Anna said, "I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it."
"At some point, I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I'm just really grateful for the support."
For now, Anna has chosen to limit the details of her health and is focusing on the premiere of A Bit of Light, which also features Ray Winstone, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Luca Hogan, and Youssef Kerkour.
A Bit of Light is now available in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms.