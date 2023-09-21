13 Infamously Cringey Celeb Interview Moments (And The Stories Behind Them)

In his 2023 book Yearbook, Seth Rogen claimed that, in 2006, during a five-hour meeting with Judd Apatow and Tom Cruise, who wanted to get into comedy, Tom discussed the Oprah interview.

He allegedly told them, "Well, yeah, they're making it seem like I'm losing my mind. There's a coordinated effort to make it appear that way. [Seth asked, 'Who would do that?'] The pharmaceutical industry. Because my exposure of their fraud has cost them SO much money that they're desperate. They're scrambling, and they're doing everything they can to discredit me so I won't hurt sales anymore. ... They edited it to make it look so much worse than it was."

