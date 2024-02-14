Recent movies like Anyone But You and Upgraded have me feeling like rom-coms are finally making a comeback. If streaming services and movie studios are searching for inspiration, then they should look no further than these Hollywood love stories.
Here are 17 celeb couple "how we met stories" that sound more like a movie than real life:
1. At ages 12 and 10, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford met at camp, and, as she told the Smartless podcast, she wrote in her diary that "he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material." They were penpals for a few years before losing touch then reconnected over Facebook. However, after deleting their accounts, they lost touch again. Finally, when Carey was 24, they crossed paths in person, and she joked that they "probably should get married" since "destiny" kept bringing them back together.
They got married in 2012.
2. While Matt Damon was filming Stuck On You in Miami, he went out to a nightclub with a crew. When fans starting getting too aggressive with him, he ducked behind the bar. Playing it off, he told the bartender, Luciana Barroso, "Oh, I saw you, and I really wanted to talk to you." However, she told him he couldn't just stand there and put him to work making drinks!
She told Vogue, "He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"
They got married in 2005.
3. When Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, he brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, hoping to make his move. Initially, he was "disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice." However, he was unaware at the time that he "had somebody playing Cupid."
He told the Wall Street Journal, "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? "
Taylor later contacted him. He continued, "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."
They've been together since 2023.
4. In 2005, Colman Domingo was heading into Walgreens when he saw the "beautiful" Raúl Domingo, who was talking to a woman. As they walked away, Raúl kept looking back. Colman waved, but Raúl kept going. So, Colman decided to place a "missed connections" ad — then saw that Raúl had already placed one for him two hours earlier.
On The Graham Norton Show, Colman said, "As I'm reading and, I see, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.'...I jumped up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's me!' He described me with my faux hawk — it was 2005."
They got married in 2014.
5. After meeting Dylan Sprouse at a party, Barbara Palvin followed him on Instagram. He DMed her his number, but she ignored him. He told W Magazine, "I'm not one to chase. If I get left on read after putting out my number, fuck that. I’m crying internally, but outwardly…. So I ended up booking a movie and going to China for a six-month shoot. My manager was with me and asked, ‘Dylan, is there anything you wish you had wrapped up before you left?’ ... And for the first time in six months, Barbara popped in my head, and I thought, I wish I had time to take this girl on a date. Ten minutes later, Barbara texts me for the first time in six months." She ended up going to China with him.
At the time, Barbara was supposed to be working in China as well, but her job got canceled. However, going to China to see Dylan was, of course, worth it in the end.
She said, "There’s a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting. With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything."
They got married in 2023.
6. When Jensen and Danneel Ackles set Hilarie Burton Morgan up on a blind date with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, she didn't see a future with him. She was actually planning to go to Paris to write a book, then he invited her to go to New Mexico with him, where he was filming. Despite her hesitations, she agreed to go. After noticing his kindness to everybody as well as how good he was at his job, she realized, "I guess I'm not going to Paris."
They got married in 2019.
7. In 1990, Steve Harvey was performing a stand-up show when Marjorie Harvey walked in late. As she made her way to her front-row seat, he stopped, making her think he was going to "give her the business." However, Steve simply told the audience, "I'm sorry, I don't know who this is, but I'm going to marry her."
At the time, he was still married to someone else, so they didn't stay in touch. However, in 2005, he was single, and they crossed paths again.
They got married in 2007.
8. While taking a ferry ride to Fire Island, a gay resort in New York, Wanda Sykes spotted Alex Sykes talking to a baby, and, as she told the Guardian, "something really said to [her] – like, audibly – 'Wow, that’s what you need, Wanda.'" The following day, she complained about her love life to a friend, who suggested she stop boring potential matches with tales of her kitchen remodel. However, the next person Wanda met got to hear all about her kitchen. Then, that woman introduced her to her contact who sold granite countertops — Alex.
They got married in 2008.
9. At the 2016 Golden Globes, Orlando Bloom stole an In-N-Out burger from Katy Perry's table. She "was like, 'wait, who — oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'" At an afterparty, she asked him, "How are those onions resting on your molars?" He said, "I like you."
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry said, "And then, you know, cut to —" and flashed her engagement ring.
They got engaged in 2019.
10. While Kate Winslet and her kids were vacationing on billionaire Richard Branson's private island, a house fire broke out. The billionaire's nephew, Edward Abel Smith, "was the only dude to have a head torch and a pair of shoes, everyone else left everything behind."
Kate told Entertainment Tonight, "So I married him! I was like, 'I'll go for the guy with a head torch!'"
They got married in 2012.
11. After breaking off a seven-year relationship, Tracey McShane's friends kept trying to set her up with new guys. Since she'd just discovered The Jon Stewart Show, she told them she was looking for "someone funny and sweet, like Jon Stewart." As luck would have it, her roommate met Jon when he stopped by a movie set she was working on to visit his friend. As the group bemoaned their dating lives, the roommate told him, "I have a roommate who thinks you're cute. She saw you on TV." So, she set them up on a blind date at a Mexican restaurant.
Tracey told Oprah, "Because my roommate was always setting me up with actors, I'd said, 'No more performers.' So she told Jon, 'Actually, it goes against you that you have a television show.' Then she told him more about me. Jon said later that he'd never heard someone talk in such a loving way about a friend."
They got married in 2000.
12. Cara Delevingne first met Minke at boarding school. They fell out of touch, but 20 years later, they both happened to be at the same Alanis Morissette concert, where they reconnected.
13. Before a concert, Joanna Newsom was watching the Lonely Island video "Just 2 Guyz" with her band backstage. An hour later, Fred Armisen introduced her to Andy Samberg, whom he'd brought to the show. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said, "He has a tiny part. He plays Steve the cunt. So when I met him, he was kinda shy, and I said, 'Oh my god you're Steve the cunt!' He always says he saw heart bubbles."
They got married in 2013.
14. After a few years of dating, Stephen Colbert's then-girlfriend gave him an ultimatum — either they'd get married or they'd end things. Unsure because he felt she didn't even like him that much, he headed home to Charleston, South Carolina to think it over. After discussing it with his mom, he decided to end the relationship. She took him to see the premiere of a play, and across the theater lobby, he saw a "beautiful woman in a black linen dress" — Evelyn McGee-Colbert. He thought, "There's your wife. You're gonna marry her."
On The Late Show, he said, "And I thought, 'That's crazy. You do not, like, have a voice in your head that says...Forget it.' So then...but I'm shooting eyes at her, and she's shooting eyes at me."
At the afterparty, Evelyn cut him in line to get a strawberry. Stephen had a feeling he'd regret it for the rest of his life if he didn't turn around and tell her hi. As soon as their eyes met, they realized they'd actually grown up together! Stepping out of line together, they talked for two hours.
They got married in 1993.
15. Linda Wallem first met Melissa Etheridge when she wanted to cast her as a record shop owner on That '80s Show. Though plans for Melissa to make her acting debut never came to fruition, the two ended up becoming best friends. Then, after Melissa's previous marriage ended, she invited Linda to come live with her family. It felt a bit like The Parent Trap because the kids really wanted them to get together.
They got married in 2014.
16. The first time Lauren Conrad met William Tell, she was sitting onstage at his concert. A decade later, they reconnected when they were set up on a blind date.
They got married in 2014.
17. And finally, in 1994, Jillian Fink thought her salon coworkers were pranking her when she saw Patrick Dempsey's name under her appointments. However, it was really him. They were both seeing other people at the time, but he continued to book haircuts with her. After three years, they were finally both single and got together.
They got married in 1999.