Recently, on The Graham Norton Show, Colman revealed how his relationship with Raúl Aktanov Domingo began, and it's the cutest story in the world. "You're in Berkeley, California, in 2005, and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens," he started.
"I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I'm walking in, and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing — beautiful. I see this guy, and we look at each other. I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"
"And I'm on the phone, and I come outside, and we look at each other, and he's talking to this young woman, and she seemed to be angry about something."
But, just when it seemed like everything was going to fall into place, Colman's love story hit a little snag. "I get off the phone. They walk off down the street, but he keeps looking back, and I wave, but he just keeps going, and then I'm just dumbfounded, and I end up in a Blockbuster across the street," he continued.
"I decided to look at my watch, and it was 8:03, and I came back outside, and I thought, 'Is he here?' and I thought, 'Well, maybe I'll come back next Sunday, and he'll be here.' I'm that kind of hopeless romantic."
The story gets even better. "I thought maybe I'll place one of those 'Missed Connections' ads. I wondered if they worked because I would read them on the subway. I go to page two of them. As I'm reading and, I see, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.'"
"He placed an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's me!' He described me with my faux hawk — it was 2005."
The pair hit it off and met up several days later for their first date, which ended with them spending the night together. "I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said, 'Can you stay over?' I said, 'Sure, but let's just cuddle.' We cuddled."
"I thought he was asleep — 4:00 in the morning. I couldn't sleep, and I said, 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life.' And we've been together for almost 19 years."
Colman and Raúl Domingo have been happily married since 2014.
