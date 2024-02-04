Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Colman Domingo Revealed How He Met His Husband, And It's One Of The Best "Missed Connections" Stories Out There

    The Euphoria actor opened up about the very first time he met his husband almost 20 years ago, and it's an adorable love story.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Colman Domingo shared a sweet story about his love life, and it sounds like a real-life rom-com.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    Somebody call the studios on the phone because we just found their next big hit.

    The 54-year-old Emmy-winning Euphoria actor has stolen our hearts with his latest roles in The Color Purple and Rustin.

    Colman Domingo at the Human Rights Campaign
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

    The Barack and Michelle Obama-produced biopic about activist Bayard Rustin earned Colman an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him one of the first openly LGBTQ+ actors to be nominated for an LGBTQ+ role.

    Recently, on The Graham Norton Show, Colman revealed how his relationship with Raúl Aktanov Domingo began, and it's the cutest story in the world. "You're in Berkeley, California, in 2005, and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens," he started.

    Raúl and Colman Domingo
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Ketel One

    "I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I'm walking in, and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing — beautiful. I see this guy, and we look at each other. I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"

    Screenshot from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
    Graham Norton Show/ youtu.be

    "And I'm on the phone, and I come outside, and we look at each other, and he's talking to this young woman, and she seemed to be angry about something."

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson and Colman Domingo
    Graham Norton Show/ youtu.be

    But, just when it seemed like everything was going to fall into place, Colman's love story hit a little snag. "I get off the phone. They walk off down the street, but he keeps looking back, and I wave, but he just keeps going, and then I'm just dumbfounded, and I end up in a Blockbuster across the street," he continued.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Graham Norton Show/ youtu.be

    "I decided to look at my watch, and it was 8:03, and I came back outside, and I thought, 'Is he here?' and I thought, 'Well, maybe I'll come back next Sunday, and he'll be here.' I'm that kind of hopeless romantic."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Mat Hayward / Getty Images for Ketel One

    The story gets even better. "I thought maybe I'll place one of those 'Missed Connections' ads. I wondered if they worked because I would read them on the subway. I go to page two of them. As I'm reading and, I see, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.'"

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    "He placed an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's me!' He described me with my faux hawk — it was 2005."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    The pair hit it off and met up several days later for their first date, which ended with them spending the night together. "I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said, 'Can you stay over?' I said, 'Sure, but let's just cuddle.' We cuddled."

    Raúl and Colman Domingo
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    "I thought he was asleep — 4:00 in the morning. I couldn't sleep, and I said, 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life.' And we've been together for almost 19 years."

    Colman and Raúl Domingo
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    Colman and Raúl Domingo have been happily married since 2014.

    Colman and Raúl Domingo
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SCAD

    Nineteen years together!? Seriously, this is the most adorable "missed connection" love story. You never know; somebody might be searching for your faux hawk.

    Do you have a cute, fun love story? Let's gush over them in the comments.