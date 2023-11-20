Skip To Content
    Travis Kelce Revealed How He Got "Lucky Enough" To Have Taylor Swift Reach Out To Him

    Travis told the Wall Street Journal he may have had help in piquing Taylor's interest.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is in full swing. However, there was a time when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end simply wanted to meet the singer, and he's now revealing the chain of events that led to a first date.

    Closeup of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift having a night out
    Gotham/GC Images

    On Monday, the Wall Street Journal dropped a cover story on Travis, and the wide-ranging interview addressed everything from his upbringing in Ohio to his mom Donna's comment about Taylor on Today last month.

    Travis Kelce walking off of the football field
    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The article also details how Travis went from unsuccessfully trying to meet Taylor at a concert over the summer to a first date in New York.

    Travis Kelce smiling at Patrick Mahomes
    David Eulitt / Getty Images

    “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he said, though it seems Travis didn't realize until later that someone was hyping him up to Taylor.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift posing on the red carpet
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    That realization came only after Swift contacted Travis. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he said.

    closeup of Taylor Swift in a mini skirt, top, and leather jacket
    Raymond Hall/GC Images

    When Taylor notably attended Travis and the Chiefs' game on Sept. 24 against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Travis says members of her family also in attendance may have helped his cause to go on a date with her.

    Taylor at the game with friends
    David Eulitt / Getty Images

    “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker," Travis told WSJ.

    Closeup of Travis Kelce
    David Eulitt / Getty Images

    However, he wouldn't detail to the publication the extent of his and Taylor's first date. "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he said.

    Closeup of Travis Kelce
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Much has come from that dinner as Taylor and Travis have been spotted out together a few times in the past two months, and Taylor has attended numerous Chiefs games. She was most recently spotted at Travis's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City on Oct. 2.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at a Chiefs game
    David Eulitt / Getty Images

    As for what Travis thinks of their relationship now, he mentioned a shared appreciation for family.

    Closeup of Travis Kelce on the football field
    Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

    "Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he told the publication. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking hand in hand
    Gotham/GC Images

