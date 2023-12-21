Carey Mulligan reflected on her relationship with her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, and how their marriage was basically "destiny."
The Maestro star married the "Guiding Light" singer back in 2012, and they share three children together — their 8-year-old daughter Evelyn, their 6-year-old son Wilfred, and a baby girl who they welcomed earlier this year.
On a recent episode of the Smartless podcast, Carey opened up about how she met Marcus and how their childhood friendship blossomed into something more.
Carey revealed the two were preteens when they met at camp — she was 12 and he was 10 — and their friendship grew from there. Although romance was far from Carey's mind at the time, she does remember Marcus being a very kind boy.
"I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I’d ever met, and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10,” Carey said.
“I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. Not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time. But I decided that he was not it.”
Carey and Marcus remained pen pals for a couple of years after that, but they eventually lost touch. Thankfully for the internet, they were able to reconnect on Facebook.
Unfortunately, they both decided to deactivate their Facebook accounts and lost connection again. As fate would have it, Carey reconnected with him again when she was 24, this time in person.
She joked with Marcus that they "probably should get married" after "destiny" brought them back into each other's lives so many times.
And that's just what they did — Marcus proposed in 2011, and they wed in April 2012. To learn more about Carey, be sure to check out her full Smartless episode below: