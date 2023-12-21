Skip To Content
Carey Mulligan And Marcus Mumford's Love Story Is Literally Something Out Of A Rom-Com, And It Has "Destiny" Written All Over It

"...the kindest person I'd ever met."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Carey Mulligan reflected on her relationship with her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, and how their marriage was basically "destiny."

Closeup of Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford on the red carpet
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The Maestro star married the "Guiding Light" singer back in 2012, and they share three children together — their 8-year-old daughter Evelyn, their 6-year-old son Wilfred, and a baby girl who they welcomed earlier this year.

Closeup of Carey Mulligan waving on the red carpet with and Marcus Mumford
Pool / Getty Images

On a recent episode of the Smartless podcast, Carey opened up about how she met Marcus and how their childhood friendship blossomed into something more.

Carey revealed the two were preteens when they met at camp — she was 12 and he was 10 — and their friendship grew from there. Although romance was far from Carey's mind at the time, she does remember Marcus being a very kind boy.

Closeup of Carey Mulligan
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

"I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I’d ever met, and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10,” Carey said.

Closeup of Carey and Marcus
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

“I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. Not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time. But I decided that he was not it.”

Closeup of Marcus and Carey hugging
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Carey and Marcus remained pen pals for a couple of years after that, but they eventually lost touch. Thankfully for the internet, they were able to reconnect on Facebook.

Closeup of Marcus and Carey
Comic Relief / Comic Relief via Getty Images

Unfortunately, they both decided to deactivate their Facebook accounts and lost connection again. As fate would have it, Carey reconnected with him again when she was 24, this time in person.

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
Alo Ceballos / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She joked with Marcus that they "probably should get married" after "destiny" brought them back into each other's lives so many times.

Closeup of Carey and Marcus
Ian West / AFP via Getty Images

And that's just what they did — Marcus proposed in 2011, and they wed in April 2012. To learn more about Carey, be sure to check out her full Smartless episode below:

View this video on YouTube
Wondery