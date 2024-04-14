On her Instagram story, Lili said, "So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are...because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a fucking dress? The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."



Likewise, registered dietician Elaina Efird, RD, CEDRD, CSSD, told BuzzFeed, "Losing 16 pounds in 21 days is technically possible, but only through extreme and VERY unhealthy measures such as starvation or semi-starvation. It is not sustainable at all and should NEVER be the goal or attempted by an individual. The issues that arise from Kim Kardashian perpetuating a narrative to alter yourself to fit into a garment have many negative implications. Most notably, it perpetuates the narrative that you shouldn't wear clothes at your current size and that, instead you should be changing your body. It perpetuates the narrative that thinner is 'better.' It perpetuates the narrative that you have to look a certain way in order to wear nice clothes, which is absolutely NOT true; you can wear nice clothes at ANY size."