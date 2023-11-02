SZA Responded To Criticism Of The Little Black Dress She Wore To The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

Last night, WSJ. magazine hosted its 13th
annual Innovator Awards, recognizing top leaders across industries such as fashion, art, music, philanthropy, and tech.
For the event, SZA stepped out in a little black dress with a white collar and long sleeves. She accessorized the look with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and ruffly white socks, with her curly hair falling loosely around her shoulders.
I personally loved the look!
People thought it was so cute and fun!
But everyone wasn't a fan.
Some people thought it was kind of costume-y.
But SZA stood by the dress — and defended her choice of wear in an Instagram comment.
"I know I'm quirky and odd and off-center," she wrote, adding that, "you [N-words] hate it. What else is new."
Users also continued to support her in the comments, with one person saying in part: "We should be uplifting this sista. She is beautiful, period. @sza, congratulations."
Indeed! Congrats again, SZA. Keep being amazing. ✨