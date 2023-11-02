    SZA Responded To Criticism Of The Little Black Dress She Wore To The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

    Someone said she looked like Wednesday Addams.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last night, WSJ. magazine hosted its 13th annual Innovator Awards, recognizing top leaders across industries such as fashion, art, music, philanthropy, and tech.

    People at the Innovator Awards
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    Some of the honorees included Kylie Jenner, Martin Scorsese, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and SZA. She was named Music Innovator of the Year following her hugely successful album SOS, which spent a record-breaking 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart after its release in December.

    Closeup of SZA wearing a wide-brimed hat
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    For the event, SZA stepped out in a little black dress with a white collar and long sleeves. She accessorized the look with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and ruffly white socks, with her curly hair falling loosely around her shoulders.

    Closeup of SZA
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    I personally loved the look!

    Closeup of SZA
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    People thought it was so cute and fun!

    &quot;living for this outfit&quot;
    instagram.com
    &quot;i need sza to design a fashion line or somethingggg these looks are everything&quot;
    instagram.com
    &quot;Prettiest&quot;
    instagram.com

    But everyone wasn't a fan.

    Some people thought it was kind of costume-y.

    &quot;why it looks like she&#x27;s wearing a costume...&quot;
    instagram.com

    One user even compared the look to Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

    &quot;wednesday!&quot;
    instagram.com

    But SZA stood by the dress — and defended her choice of wear in an Instagram comment.

    "I know I'm quirky and odd and off-center," she wrote, adding that, "you [N-words] hate it. What else is new."

    &quot;What else is new .&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/fashionbombdaily/?hl=en

    Users also continued to support her in the comments, with one person saying in part: "We should be uplifting this sista. She is beautiful, period. @sza, congratulations."

    &quot;sza congratulations&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/fashionbombdaily/?hl=en

    Indeed! Congrats again, SZA. Keep being amazing. ✨