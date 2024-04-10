Zendaya Commented On Her Most Viral (And Divisive) Look, And Yeah, She Still Stands By It

I love a big hat moment, so ultimately, I'm with her.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya is, by far, the most stylish celeb at the moment.

Zendaya waves wearing a patterned high-neck dress at an event
The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

She is pretty much guaranteed to make headlines whenever she walks a red carpet.

Person in a futuristic metallic bodysuit with clear panels, standing confidently at an event
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She recently sat down for Vogue's "Life in Looks" video series and commented on some of her most iconic looks.

One particular look she commented on is this 2014 Teen Vogue after party look:

Person in elegant black outfit with wide-brimmed hat posing on Teen Vogue event backdrop
Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images

That hat is somewhat legendary and always makes appearances in meme roundups.

Zendaya in a black outfit and large brimmed hat at an event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, we're finding out how she feels about it today.

Celebrity in a black outfit and oversized hat smiling at a Teen Vogue event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Ohh, this is a controversial look. I still see memes about this particular look with my hat, but you know what? I stick by it," she said.

Woman in a tan shirt dress sitting elegantly with a laptop on a coffee table in a cozy room setting
Vogue

"Me and Law*, we thought it was chic at the time, and I think it’s still chic," she continued. "I'd wear it again. I think Law might have this hat, I might have to bring it out of the archives someday."

Person in a wide-brimmed hat and tailored black outfit at a fashion event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

*Law is Zendaya's stylist.

So, there you have it, we're definitely going to see this hat again someday. Anything that could fit a whole rotisserie chicken sounds chic to me!

Person wearing an oversized hat with humorous reference to hiding an item under it
Getty Images/ reddit.com