16 Times Celebs Dated Or Married Someone From An Old Money Family Or Nobility

Olivia Wilde used to be married to an Italian prince, whose family has maintained their castle since the 1500s!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

IDK about you, but everyone on my TikTok feed seems to be obsessed with the old money aesthetic. While most of us weren't born into generational wealth, we may occasionally daydream about marrying into it.

Here are 16 celebs who dated or married into old money and nobility:

1. Since October 2023, Sophie Turner has been romantically linked to Peregrine Pearson, who's set to inherit the title of 5th Viscount Cowdray. His family is reportedly worth $271 million.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal, Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Via Getty

2. In 2023, Ashley Benson got engaged to Brandon Davis. He's the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon/business mogul Marvin Davis, who was reportedly worth $4.4 billion prior to his death in 2004.

the two sitting courtside at a game
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

3. Also, from 2004–2005, Mischa Barton dated Brandon Davis.

closeup of the two dressed up for an event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4. From 2018–2020, Ashley Benson was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne. On her father's side, Cara is the granddaughter of Hamar Greenwood, 1st Viscount Greenwood, and on her mother's side, she's the granddaughter of Janie Sheffield, who was Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting.

the two holding hands while walking outside
Jacopo Raule / WireImage / Via Getty

In 2015, Cara told Vogue, "I grew up in the upper class, for sure. My family was kind of about that whole parties-and-horse-racing thing. I can understand it’s fun for some. I never enjoyed it."

5. In 2012, Taylor Swift briefly dated Conor Kennedy, whose family is reportedly worth $1.2 billion.

Alexandra Wyman / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / Via Getty

6. From 1986–2021 (though they separated in 2011), Arnold Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, who's a member of the Kennedy family through her mother, Eunice Kennedy.

closeup of the two on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Via Getty

7. In 2019, Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, who's a descendant of the Kennedy family through her maternal grandmother, Eunice.

chris and katherine posing outside their home
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger

8. In 2009, Salma Hayek married François-Henri Pinault, the son of self-made billionaire François Pinault, who started a luxury goods conglomerate. The Pinault family is reportedly worth $29.3 billion.

the two with arms around each other on the red carpet
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

9. In 2019, YouTube icon Gigi Gorgeous married Nats Getty, a model, designer, and socialite who's the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The Gettys are reportedly worth $5.4 billion.

the two posing at a media event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

10. In 2017, Jessica Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who's descended from an ancient Italian noble family that reportedly dates back to 973 AD.

closeup of the two posing while she holds her award
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

The actor and the count had their wedding ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi, his family's estate.

11. From 2003–2011, Olivia Wilde was married to Tao Ruspoli, who's an Italian prince. Castello Ruspoli has remained in his family since the 1500s.

closeup of the two on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Members of his family also maintain the Palazzo Ruspoli in Cerveteri and the Palazzo Ruspoli in Rome.

12. In 1956, Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco. His family, the Grimaldis, have ruled Monaco for around 700 years.

closeup of the two dressed up for an event
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

13. In 2015, Nicky Hilton — who's the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton — married James Rothschild. He's descended from the most notorious European banking dynasty.

the two at a media event
John Shearer / Getty Images

14. From 2013–2022, Princess Salwa Aga Khan, a former model who was born Kendra Spears, was married to Prince Rahim Aga Khan. His father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, who's an imam and philanthropist, is reportedly worth $13.3 billion.

the two linking arms and posing outside
Handout / Getty Images

15. From 2006–2015, Kourtney Kardashian Barker was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, who's the grandson of luxury property developer David Disick. Scott reportedly inherited $25 million from his parents.

the two at an event
David Becker / WireImage / Via Getty

16. And finally, in 2018, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. His family, the Windsors, have been on the English throne since 1901.

the two holding hands as they arrive to an event
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty