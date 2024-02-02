IDK about you, but everyone on my TikTok feed seems to be obsessed with the old money aesthetic. While most of us weren't born into generational wealth, we may occasionally daydream about marrying into it.
Here are 16 celebs who dated or married into old money and nobility:
1. Since October 2023, Sophie Turner has been romantically linked to Peregrine Pearson, who's set to inherit the title of 5th Viscount Cowdray. His family is reportedly worth $271 million.
2. In 2023, Ashley Benson got engaged to Brandon Davis. He's the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon/business mogul Marvin Davis, who was reportedly worth $4.4 billion prior to his death in 2004.
4. From 2018–2020, Ashley Benson was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne. On her father's side, Cara is the granddaughter of Hamar Greenwood, 1st Viscount Greenwood, and on her mother's side, she's the granddaughter of Janie Sheffield, who was Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting.
In 2015, Cara told Vogue, "I grew up in the upper class, for sure. My family was kind of about that whole parties-and-horse-racing thing. I can understand it’s fun for some. I never enjoyed it."
5. In 2012, Taylor Swift briefly dated Conor Kennedy, whose family is reportedly worth $1.2 billion.
6. From 1986–2021 (though they separated in 2011), Arnold Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, who's a member of the Kennedy family through her mother, Eunice Kennedy.
7. In 2019, Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, who's a descendant of the Kennedy family through her maternal grandmother, Eunice.
8. In 2009, Salma Hayek married François-Henri Pinault, the son of self-made billionaire François Pinault, who started a luxury goods conglomerate. The Pinault family is reportedly worth $29.3 billion.
9. In 2019, YouTube icon Gigi Gorgeous married Nats Getty, a model, designer, and socialite who's the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The Gettys are reportedly worth $5.4 billion.
10. In 2017, Jessica Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who's descended from an ancient Italian noble family that reportedly dates back to 973 AD.
Members of his family also maintain the Palazzo Ruspoli in Cerveteri and the Palazzo Ruspoli in Rome.