Initally, Rebel tweeted, "OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as 'CC Chalice'….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x."



Then, in 2017, Rebel's defamation suit went to trial. The journalist behind the original piece claimed Rebel lied during an interview, which the actor denied. Rebel also said that the resulting articles hurt her career by making her out to be a liar, which ultimately cost her two Dreamworks animation roles.

After three weeks in court, a Supreme Court jury ultimately ruled in Rebel's favor and awarded her $3.66 million, which she pledged to invest in the Australian film industry and give to charity.

On Home Delivery, she said, "If I was guilty of something, I mean, I don't really have any skeletons in my closet, which is why it's quite hard for people to write bad stuff about me. You know, I don't have a drug addiction or a secret child. But I think when I did go to America, I kind of just stopped saying my age...But the reality is when you work in America, you have to show your passport and your visa for every single job, so it's not like you can hide how old you were. So for the press to do a story that I was deliberately lying or whatever, no. I was just being a lady and not telling my age when I moved to America. That's not really a crime. Also, most actresses do that."