14 Dating App Horror Stories From Famous People

On The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. So I wrote to him, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football, and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York, and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.' He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams. He's a musician that thought he was being cute."



She grew even more upset when her match called her "Drewski."

She continued, "I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful — you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"