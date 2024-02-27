14 Dating App Horror Stories From Famous People

Plenty of celebs have met their other half on set or through their famous friends, but a surprising number have tried out dating apps — often to mixed results.
Here are 14 celebs who had horrible experiences on dating apps:
1. Drew Barrymore was excited to match with an NFL player...only to find out he was lying about his career.
On The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. So I wrote to him, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football, and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York, and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.' He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams. He's a musician that thought he was being cute."
She grew even more upset when her match called her "Drewski."
She continued, "I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful — you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"
2. Shaquille O’Neal decided to delete Tinder after the woman he matched with refused to believe he was the real deal.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said, "I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me.' I was like, ‘It’s me, it’s Shaq.’ And she said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”
4. In 2019, Sharon Stone tweeted, "I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive."
The dating app's official Twitter account replied, "There can only be one [Queen] Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"
5. When Alicia Silverstone first joined a dating app, she made a fake profile because she "wasn’t comfortable yet being [herself]." However, the fake profile got [understandably!] banned, so, inspired by Sharon Stone and Drew Barrymore, she made a profile as her real self...only for that one to get banned, too!
On The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "I had a date with someone planned. [But] the day I went in to find out about the date [like] where we were meeting or whatever, I [found out that I] had been banned. Poor guy. I got kicked off as myself, too."
6. Zac Efron told the Times, "Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought it was fake...that never happened."
He also said, "Dating is something I'll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I've impacted that person's life, and they'll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me."
7. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Camila Cabello said, "I was on a dating app for, like, 24 hours, then I left. Because the first guy that DMed me was, like, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville, and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"
8. Lewis Capaldi has been "kicked off" of Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge because "people think [he's] fake."
On the Diary of a CEO podcast, he said, "I love Tinder, Tinder's great, but Hinge is what I really want to get on, because I feel like, mid-20s, that's what people are on."
9. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Chelsea Handler said, "I was talking to this guy, and we were texting. And the third text in, he said something like, ‘Oh I’m just putting the kids to bed with my wife.' And I re-read it and I went, ‘What?’ and then I went back, and he said, ‘Just here for friends, married with children,’ and I thought, ‘Who’s on a dating app to meet friends?’"
She continued, "Like if you don’t have friends…I was like, ‘Look, buddy, I’m not talking to you to become friends.’ I know that was so weird to me, and I was looking, and I guess that’s a category where you can be like, ‘I’m just here to meet people.’"
10. After a breakup, Demi Lovato tried to get back on Raya...only for the dating app to reject their account.
She told Harper's Bazaar, "I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on. And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’"
11. On Capital Breakfast, Lily James said, "I did sort of go on my mate's Hinge the other day, and I just despaired. I mean, come on... The guys, they were rubbish!"
"They were rubbish! Sorry, guys...I'm sure the girls are a bit [bleeped] too, although men are worse."
12. On Watch What Happens Live, Sam Smith said, "I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK, and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."
In response, Hinge's official Twitter account posted, "Sorry @SamSmith! We know you’re too good at goodbyes but give us a second chance at finding you (+ @Andy) someone special. We will verify your profile."