"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she recalled. "So I wrote to him, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football, and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York, and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"
"He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams," she continued. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."
When Drew asked her co-host how she should feel about the whole situation, he replied, "You should feel lied to, robbed. I had a fantasy you’d be like the new Taylor Swift and you’d be at the games."
But she clarified that she wasn't setting out to "land a football player."
"I was excited to talk about that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles."
And then, the guy called her Drewski. "I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful — you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"
