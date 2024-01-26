Skip To Content
    Drew Barrymore Joked That She's Giving Up On Dating Apps After A Guy Lied To Her About Being An NFL Quarterback

    "He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams. He's a musician."

    Morgan Sloss
    Drew Barrymore is fed up with the dating scene.

    

    In a clip from today's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old shared a recent experience that has her thinking twice about dating apps.

    

    "This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she recalled. "So I wrote to him, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football, and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York, and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

    

    "He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams," she continued. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

    drew talking on the show saying he&#x27;s a musician
    

    When Drew asked her co-host how she should feel about the whole situation, he replied, "You should feel lied to, robbed. I had a fantasy you’d be like the new Taylor Swift and you’d be at the games."

    

    But she clarified that she wasn't setting out to "land a football player."

    

    "I was excited to talk about that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles."

    

    And then, the guy called her Drewski. "I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful — you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

    

    Being made to feel stupid is never fun, but Drew had tons of support from fans in the comments. Some people said she deserved better:

    commenter saying, where are drew&#x27;s friends to introduce her to men
    

    Others agreed that this guy sounds like a red flag:

    red flag that he can&#x27;t be honest about who he is he&#x27;s not being cute
    
    drewski? no, hard pass
    

    And some people sympathized with how hard it is to meet someone:

    hugs, drew. it&#x27;s hell out here in single land
    
    if it&#x27;s hell out there for drew, can you image what it&#x27;s like for the rest of us
    

    You can watch the full clip here:

    Don't give up, Drew! Better luck next time!