24 Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

Literally hundreds of people attend the Met Gala every year — which means a whoooole lot of red carpet looks to scroll through! So, like a good friend, I've condensed it to the best, most noteworthy, and most talked-about looks of the night!
However, the "best" looks are, of course, my opinion, and yours is probably different! I have no qualifications to judge other people's fashion choices, so feel free to judge my opinions in the comments!
Here are 24 looks from the 2024 Met Gala you absolutely need to see:
1. Zendaya
(times two)
6. Karol G
7. Mindy Kaling
8. Emma Chamberlain
9. Taylor Russell
10. Gigi Hadid
11. Sarah Jessica Parker
12. Cardi B
13. Maleah Joi Moon
14. J. Harrison Ghee
15. Gustav Magnar Witzoe
16. Lana Del Rey
17. Tyla
18. Colman Domingo
19. Dove Cameron
20. Harris Reed
21. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
22. Quannah Chasinghorse
23. Rebecca Ferguson
24. And finally, Barry Keoghan
