    24 Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

    This is the best the Met Gala red carpet has looked in YEARS!

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Literally hundreds of people attend the Met Gala every year — which means a whoooole lot of red carpet looks to scroll through! So, like a good friend, I've condensed it to the best, most noteworthy, and most talked-about looks of the night!

    However, the "best" looks are, of course, my opinion, and yours is probably different! I have no qualifications to judge other people's fashion choices, so feel free to judge my opinions in the comments!

    Here are 24 looks from the 2024 Met Gala you absolutely need to see:

    1. Zendaya

    Zendaya in an elaborate gown with ruffled details, posing on an event backdrop
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Zendaya close up
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    (times two)

    Zendaya in elaborate gown with long train and bouquet headpiece
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Zendaya and her bouquet headpiece up close
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    2. Ariana Grande

    Ariana in gown with pleated skirt and embellished top is standing with hands near face, photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Ariana close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    3. Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia in a floral outfit with a long train posing on stairs with photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Cynthia close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    4. Elle Fanning

    Elle in a sheer gown with scultured bird soulders
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    close up of Elle
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    5. Demi Moore

    Demi in an ornate flower-themed dress posing on a stairway with photographers in the background
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
    close up of Demi
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    6. Karol G

    Karol in a fitted, bejeweled gown with long sleeves and a headpiece
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Karol
    Karol up close
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    7. Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling poses in a layered gown with a flowing train at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Mindy close up
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    8. Emma Chamberlain

    Emma in a lace gown with off-shoulder sleeves and a trailing skirt at an event. Accessorized with a statement necklace
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Emma close up
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    9. Taylor Russell

    Taylor in a wooden bodice and long skirt
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Taylor close up
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    10. Gigi Hadid

    Gigi in floral gown posing on steps with photographers in the background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Gigi close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    11. Sarah Jessica Parker

    Sarah in elegant lace dress and large hat posing on steps at event, photographers in background
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
    Sarah close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    12. Cardi B

    Cardi in an expansive gown with ruffled layers standing on stairs at an event, photographers in the background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Cardi at an event wearing a feathered outfit with a large turban and statement jewelry
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    13. Maleah Joi Moon

    Maleah in floral gown with long train posing at event, photographers in background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Maleah
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    14. J. Harrison Ghee

    J in a sparkling gown with elaborate shoulder and bug-shaped headpiece on a carpet, with onlookers and cameras in the background
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    J close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    15. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

    Gustav in an elaborate outfit with a flowing cape, posing on a themed event carpet
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
    Gustav close up
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    16. Lana Del Rey

    Lana in sheer, branch-patterned gown with draped veil on a carpet, posing for photographers
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Lana close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    17. Tyla

    Tyla in elegant gown with long train posing on steps at a gala, photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Tyla close up
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    18. Colman Domingo

    Colman in a unique outfit with cape on a crowded event floor
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
    Colman close up
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    19. Dove Cameron

    Dove in a floral dress with a long train posing on stairs, photographers in the background
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Dove close up
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    20. Harris Reed

    Harris in extravagant outfit with wide-brimmed hat and patterned dress on Met Gala&#x27;s carpet
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Harris close up
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    21. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

    Da&#x27;Vine in a flowing gown with a voluminous train at a gala event
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Da&#x27;Vine close up
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    22. Quannah Chasinghorse

    Quannah in voluminous gown with an off-shoulder design and embellished waistline at an event
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Quannah in a lavish puffed-sleeve gown with statement earrings
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    23. Rebecca Ferguson

    Rebecca on a carpet with a cape over an elaborate gown featuring bird designs, surrounded by photographers
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
    Rebecca close up
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    24. And finally, Barry Keoghan

    Barry in velvet suit with scarf and pocket watch on Met Gala stairs
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Barry with top hat
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
