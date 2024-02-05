Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Since The "Beetlejuice" Sequel Is On The Way, Here's How Much The OG Cast Has Changed In 36 Years

    Geena Davis continues to be soooo gorgeous. 😍

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beetlejuice debuted in 1988, and the long-awaited sequel — aptly named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — is set to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024.

    The &quot;Beetlejuice&quot; poster
    Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Personally, I've been a little bit obsessed with Beetlejuice: The Musical for several years now, and the original movie has become one of my favorite plane ride comfort movies.

    The poster for &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    The cast sure has changed a lot over the past 36 years, so, without further ado, here's what they looked like then vs. now:

    Note: Sadly, a lot of the cast members have died or left acting, so in that case, I've included the most recent pictures of them that I could find.

    1. Here's Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Michael Keaton now:

    Michael Keaton holding his Emmy
    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    2. Here's Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    And here's Winona now:

    Closeup of Winona Ryder
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    3. Here's Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    And here's Alec now:

    Closeup of Alec Baldwin
    Ignat / GC Images / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com, Ignat / GC Images / Via Getty

    4. Here's Geena Davis as Barbara Maitland:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Geena now:

    Geena Davis
    Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

    5. Here's Jeffrey Jones as Charles Deetz:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    And here's Jeffrey now:

    Jeffrey Jones
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    6. Here's Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Catherine now:

    Catherine O&#x27;Hara
    Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com, Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

    7. Here's Sylvia Sidney as Juno:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Sylvia in Fantasy Island, her final role before her death in 1999:

    Screenshot from &quot;Fantasy Island&quot;
    Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    8. Here's Patrice Martinez as Miss Argentina:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Patrice in Zorro (1990–1993), her last role before leaving the entertainment industry:

    Patrice Martinez
    The Family Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here she is in 2006, the most recent picture I could find of her before her death in 2018:

    Patrice Martinez
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, The Family Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection, David Livingston / Getty Images

    9. Here's Glenn Shadix as Otho:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Glenn in 2003, a few years before his death in 2010:

    Glenn Shadix
    Barry King / WireImage / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Barry King / WireImage / Via Getty

    10. Here's Robert Goulet as Maxie Dean:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Robert in 2006, a year before his death:

    Closeup of Robert Goulet
    Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    11. Here's Maree Cheatham as Sarah Dean:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    And here's Maree now:

    Maree Cheatham
    Greg Doherty / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Greg Doherty / Getty Images

    12. Here's Dick Cavett as Bernard:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    And here's Dick now:

    Closeup of Dick Cavett
    Newsday Llc / Newsday via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Newsday Llc / Newsday via Getty Images

    13. Here's Susan Kellermann as Grace:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Susan in 2011, a few years before she retired from acting:

    Closeup of Susan Kellermann
    Ryan Miller / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Ryan Miller / Getty Images

    14. Here's Adelle Lutz as Beryl:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Adelle in 2014:

    Adelle Lutz
    John Sciulli / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, John Sciulli / Via Getty

    15. And finally, here's Tony Cox as the Preacher:

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    And here's Tony now:

    Tony Cox
    Noam Galai / WireImage / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com, Noam Galai / WireImage / Via Getty