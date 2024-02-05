Beetlejuice debuted in 1988, and the long-awaited sequel — aptly named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — is set to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024.
Personally, I've been a little bit obsessed with Beetlejuice: The Musical for several years now, and the original movie has become one of my favorite plane ride comfort movies.
The cast sure has changed a lot over the past 36 years, so, without further ado, here's what they looked like then vs. now:
Note: Sadly, a lot of the cast members have died or left acting, so in that case, I've included the most recent pictures of them that I could find.