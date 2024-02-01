Skip To Content
    I'm So Obsessed With The Title And Debut Poster For The "Beetlejuice" Sequel

    Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who starred alongside Michael Keaton in the first Beetlejuice film, are also returning for the sequel.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beetlejuice is about to make his long-awaited return some 30 years later in a sequel film, and the new movie's title and first poster have been released.

    the movie poster with beetlejuice sittng on a house
    Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    The 1988 Tim Burton comedy starred Michael Keaton as the aforementioned eccentric ghost called upon to help get rid of a living family that moved into a haunted home after the previous dwellers died.

    michael keaton holding his award
    Evans Vestal Ward / NBC via Getty Images

    Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz and Jeffrey Jones as Charles Deetz played the living family with Winona Ryder as their daughter, Lydia Deetz.

    the 3 hugging each other
    Warner Brothers / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis played the deceased couple who still haunt the home, Adam and Barbara Maitland.

    the cast posing together
    Warner Bros / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Michael, Winona, and Catherine O'Hara are all returning for the new film.

    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    And Jenna Ortega has been cast in a starring role as a new character, Astrid Deetz.

    closeup of jenna at an event
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    The likes of Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci are all starring in the new film, too.

    closeup of justin
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    On Feb. 1, Warner Bros. Pictures released new details about the movie, including the film's title and a first poster. The poster notably reveals that the sequel is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The poster included the tagline, "The wait is almost over."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Warner Bros. Pictures also tweeted out the poster, and captioned it, "Dare you to say it again." This is likely a reference to the Maitlands summing Beetlejuice in the original film by saying his name three times.

    @wbpictures / Twitter / Via Twitter: @wbpictures

    Tim Burton is also back as the film's director, and the sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller (based on Seth Grahame-Smith's story). Notably, Alfred and Miles created the hit Netflix series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega and counts Tim Burton as an executive producer.

    jenna dancing in wednesday
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection