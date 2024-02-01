I'm So Obsessed With The Title And Debut Poster For The "Beetlejuice" Sequel

On Feb. 1, Warner Bros. Pictures released new details about the movie, including the film's title and a first poster. The poster notably reveals that the sequel is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The poster included the tagline, "The wait is almost over."
Warner Bros. Pictures also tweeted out the poster, and captioned it, "Dare you to say it again." This is likely a reference to the Maitlands summing Beetlejuice in the original film by saying his name three times.
Tim Burton is also back as the film's director, and the sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller (based on Seth Grahame-Smith's story). Notably, Alfred and Miles created the hit Netflix series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega and counts Tim Burton as an executive producer.