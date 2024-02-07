Skip To Content
    15 Times Artists Called Out Or Shaded Their Exes Mid-Performance

    Lana Del Rey changed the line "He's born in December, and I'm born in June" to "He's born in December, and he got married when we were still together. But sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything. He's born in December, and he got married while we were in couples therapy together."

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Plenty of singers allude to their past relationships in their music. Sometimes, when they're performing those songs live on stage, they decide to add a little extra...✨spice✨.

    Here are 15 times artists called out or shaded their exes mid-performance:

    1. While performing "Flowers" at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus changed the words, seemingly alluding to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

    miley singing on stage
    CBS / Via Paramount+

    Watch the full clip below:

    CBS / Via tiktok.com

    2. When Taylor Swift performed "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at the 2013 Grammys, she seemingly alluded to her recent breakup with Harry Styles by putting on a British accent in the bridge and changing the lyrics.

    taylor and her dancers on stage
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full performance:

    CBS / Via youtube.com

    3. In a since-deleted 2024 Instagram post, Britney Spears apologized "for some of the things" she wrote in her memoir, The Woman In Me, which included details of her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake. She also praised his new song, "Selfish." However, during a NYC concert a few days later, Justin declared, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody." Fans speculated it was shade at Britney.

    justin and britney holding hands when they were dating
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    Here's the clip from Justin's show:

    @gilbertohoraa / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @shadysanctuary

    4. During a 2023 concert in Portland, SZA reportedly told her audience that most of her songs were about an ex who lived in that very city. She said, "He's not here 'cause I'm blocked on everything."

    close up of her on stage
    Burak Cingi / Redferns / Via Getty

    Then, before "Nobody Gets Me," she reportedly said, "This one is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… Fuck. Being blocked on everything is so fucking hard."

    her singing into a mic stand on stage
    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    Describing the aftermath, she told Elle, "My ex's father just texted me and was like, 'My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd.' You don't get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I'm a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don't get to speak my piece in my way. You go do your healing and I'll do mine."

    5. Then, right before she performed "Nobody Gets Me" in London a few months later, SZA told her audience, "I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before. It was terrible. That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you! This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend."

    her singing and smiling on stage
    Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Via Getty

    Here's the clip from her concert:

    6. When Kelsea Ballerini performed "Blinded" on Saturday Night Live in 2023, she seemingly referenced her ex-husband Morgan Evans's song "Over For You" in the new lyrics she added at the end.

    i would have searched the whole world over for you, took a flight through the night to be that shoulder for you
    Warner Records / Via youtube.com
    kelsea singing on stage
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    She later released "Blindsided (Yeah, Sure, Okay Version)."

    Watch Kelsea's full performance below:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    7. In 2018, two weeks after they announced their split from G-Eazy, Halsey was performing in their home state of New Jersey when they decided to share some of their recent life lessons with the audience. After telling them it's okay to be alone, Halsey added, "The second lesson I learned is, don't fucking sleep with your ex."

    closeup of the two dressed up for the MTV awards
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

    Here's the full clip:

    Mentally_Jill / Via youtube.com

    8. Then, when Halsey performed "Without Me" — which she previously confirmed is about G-Eazy — on Saturday Night Live in 2019, her background appeared to be an apology note from a cheating ex. It read, "I'm sorry Ashley I cheated in New Orleans, in Minneapolis, in Austin, at home in Los Angeles, more places I can’t even remember."

    halsey singing in front of the projected note
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Afterward, they tweeted, "As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo."

    Here's Halsey's full performance:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    9. During a 2023 concert in London, Lana Del Rey changed the lyrics to "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" to seemingly imply that her relationship with Sean Larkin, whom she reportedly dated from 2019–2020, wasn't quite over when he got married in early 2022.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    For reference, here are Lana's original lyrics:

    Lana Del Ray / Universal Music Operations Limited / Via youtube.com

    "Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah / You're born in December and I'm born in June / Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah / My cancer is sun and my leo is moon"

    And here are the new lyrics she added:

    Matthew Baker / Getty Images for ABA

    "He's born in December and / he got married when we were still together / but sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couples therapy together"

    Here's a clip from the concert:

    Twitter: @FAYxcx

    10. At the end of Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys performance, as the final strains of "Thank U Next" faded, she took off the ring on her left hand and put it in a ring box. Fans speculated it was a reference to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

    ariana on a bed on stage taking off the ring
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full performance below:

    CBS / Via youtube.com

    11. During a "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson covered Gayle's "ABCDEFU," but she changed the lyrics, seemingly referencing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

    Here are the original lyrics, for reference:

    Atlantic Records / Via youtube.com

    "Fuck you and your mom and your sister and your job / and your broke ass car and that shit you call art / Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / you can all fuck off"

    And here's Kelly's version:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    "Forget you and your dad / and the fact that you got half and my broken heart / turn that shit into art / Forget you and your friends that I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / you can all get lost"

    Watch her full performance below:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    12. Then, during a show as part of her residency, Kelly Clarkson again changed the lyrics to Gayle's "ABCDEFU," though this time, they were more explicit.

    She sings, Fuck you and your view from the valley I bought you everybody but your dogs, you can all fuck off
    Nbc / Scott Gries / NBC via Getty Images

    Here's a clip from the concert:

    @kellyclarksonclips / Via x.com

    13. During a 2016 concert in Syracuse, Future tried to get each side of the audience to cheer. Unimpressed with the left side's level of enthusiasm, he called them out by shading both his ex-fiancé, Ciara, and the rapper he was being compared to at the time, Desiigner. He said, "Y'all must be Ciara or Desiigner fans or something."

    closeup of him with ciara
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    Here's a clip of the moment:

    Twitter: @Barolinnne

    14. During a Little Mix concert in 2017, the band was performing "Shout Out To My Ex" when member Perrie Edwards seemingly made a slight lyric change to reference her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik's new partner, Gigi Hadid.

    Dave J Hogan / Via Getty, George Pimentel / WireImage / Via Getty

    Instead of "Hope she ain't faking it like I did," Perrie seemingly sang, "Hope she ain't faking it like Hadid," which caused her bandmate Jade Thirlwall to laugh hysterically.

    the two laughing on stage
    Ian Gavan / Via Getty

    Then, Perrie capped off the line, "Took four long years to call it quits," with "Jade, don't."

    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    Here's the full clip:

    @revivalmanias / Via youtube.com

    15. And finally, at the 2019 ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert changed the lyrics while singing "Little Red Wagon." The original lyric was, "I live in Oklahoma," because Miranda and her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, lived in his home state when they were together.

    miranda on stage, singing i got the hell out of oklahoma
    Rich Fury / Getty Images for ACM

    Her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his new partner, Gwen Stefani, were in the audience.

    closeup of the two sitting together
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for ACM / Via Getty