Plenty of singers allude to their past relationships in their music. Sometimes, when they're performing those songs live on stage, they decide to add a little extra...✨spice✨.
Here are 15 times artists called out or shaded their exes mid-performance:
1. While performing "Flowers" at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus changed the words, seemingly alluding to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.
Watch the full clip below:
2. When Taylor Swift performed "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at the 2013 Grammys, she seemingly alluded to her recent breakup with Harry Styles by putting on a British accent in the bridge and changing the lyrics.
Here's the full performance:
3. In a since-deleted 2024 Instagram post, Britney Spears apologized "for some of the things" she wrote in her memoir, The Woman In Me, which included details of her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake. She also praised his new song, "Selfish." However, during a NYC concert a few days later, Justin declared, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody." Fans speculated it was shade at Britney.
Here's the clip from Justin's show:
4. During a 2023 concert in Portland, SZA reportedly told her audience that most of her songs were about an ex who lived in that very city. She said, "He's not here 'cause I'm blocked on everything."
Then, before "Nobody Gets Me," she reportedly said, "This one is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… Fuck. Being blocked on everything is so fucking hard."
Describing the aftermath, she told Elle, "My ex's father just texted me and was like, 'My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd.' You don't get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I'm a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don't get to speak my piece in my way. You go do your healing and I'll do mine."
5. Then, right before she performed "Nobody Gets Me" in London a few months later, SZA told her audience, "I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before. It was terrible. That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you! This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend."
Here's the clip from her concert:
6. When Kelsea Ballerini performed "Blinded" on Saturday Night Live in 2023, she seemingly referenced her ex-husband Morgan Evans's song "Over For You" in the new lyrics she added at the end.
Watch Kelsea's full performance below:
7. In 2018, two weeks after they announced their split from G-Eazy, Halsey was performing in their home state of New Jersey when they decided to share some of their recent life lessons with the audience. After telling them it's okay to be alone, Halsey added, "The second lesson I learned is, don't fucking sleep with your ex."
Here's the full clip:
8. Then, when Halsey performed "Without Me" — which she previously confirmed is about G-Eazy — on Saturday Night Live in 2019, her background appeared to be an apology note from a cheating ex. It read, "I'm sorry Ashley I cheated in New Orleans, in Minneapolis, in Austin, at home in Los Angeles, more places I can’t even remember."
Afterward, they tweeted, "As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo."