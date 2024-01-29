The former NSYNC member released a new song titled "Selfish," and Brit happens to have a 2011 jam with the same name. So, her fans streamed her 13-year-old tune until it rose to the top of the iTunes charts, besting Justin's song.
For the past few years, their old relationship has been back in the limelight. After the #FreeBritney documentaries and the end of her conservatorship, Britney released a 2023 memoir revealing details of her life for the first time, including the abortion she had because "he didn’t want to be a father."
All of this sparked massive backlash toward Justin's previous treatment of his ex. People were outraged at the world's reaction to their breakup: vilifying her while he went on to enjoy a successful career. Though Justin is clearly ready to move on beyond being tied to Britney, her fans aren't as willing to leave the past in the past.
Well, Britney now seems ready to move on herself. According to People, she recently shared a post on her Instagram page — which is currently set to private — addressing the whole situation.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," she began.
"If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."
She then seemed to offer an olive branch by complimenting JT's new music.
"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she concluded.
You can watch the music video for Justin's song "Selfish" here:
What do you think of Justin's new music? Share your thoughts in the comments below!