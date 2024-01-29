Skip To Content
    Britney Spears Apologized To The People She Wrote About In Her Memoir And Praised Justin Timberlake's New Song

    "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Justin Timberlake's comeback attempt hit a snag last week when Britney Spears fans trolled his new single.

    Closeup of Justin Timberlake sitting on a couch for an interview
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    The former NSYNC member released a new song titled "Selfish," and Brit happens to have a 2011 jam with the same name. So, her fans streamed her 13-year-old tune until it rose to the top of the iTunes charts, besting Justin's song.

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    For the past few years, their old relationship has been back in the limelight. After the #FreeBritney documentaries and the end of her conservatorship, Britney released a 2023 memoir revealing details of her life for the first time, including the abortion she had because "he didn’t want to be a father."

    Closeup of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at a media event
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    All of this sparked massive backlash toward Justin's previous treatment of his ex. People were outraged at the world's reaction to their breakup: vilifying her while he went on to enjoy a successful career. Though Justin is clearly ready to move on beyond being tied to Britney, her fans aren't as willing to leave the past in the past.

    Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wearing matching denim outfits on the red carpet
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    Well, Britney now seems ready to move on herself. According to People, she recently shared a post on her Instagram page — which is currently set to private — addressing the whole situation.

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," she began.

    Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

    "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    She then seemed to offer an olive branch by complimenting JT's new music.

    Closeup of Justin Timberlake
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

    "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she concluded.

    Justin Timberlake with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    You can watch the music video for Justin's song "Selfish" here:

    RCA

    What do you think of Justin's new music? Share your thoughts in the comments below!