14 Extremely Baffling Plot Holes From TV Shows And Movies That I Can't Believe Made It Into The Script

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community about the biggest and most annoying plot hole they've spotted in a TV show or movie.
Here are 14 of their top answers:
Warning: Spoilers ahead!
1. "The fact that an entire season of Grey's Anatomy was centered on Miranda Bailey's disdain that Meredith Grey would commit insurance fraud — to the point of FIRING her — when she herself committed insurance fraud with Alex Karev like 10 seasons prior."
"I think they expected us to just forget...but I did not forget. It made the whole plot and season feel completely hypocritical."
2. "In The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, Alice can't see the wolves, which means she shouldn't be able to have the vision where they all die and have the fight."
"I thought it was a brilliant twist, but then someone pointed it out to me. It ruined the whole thing for me."
3. "In Disney's Tarzan, Tarzan was able to introduce himself to Jane as 'Tarzan.' But that would not have been the name the gorillas identified him with because gorillas would not be able to pronounce that name. So they would've called him something else. So how is it that Tarzan was able to introduce himself by that name?"
"Also, Jane was speaking to him in a language that would have been completely alien to him. But he was able to repeat everything that she said perfectly. It's a cute scene, but it makes no sense."
4. "When Bones had a Sleepy Hollow crossover...Bones only believes in science, and after that episode, nothing was ever brought up again. Not even, like, 'Oh, remember the time we worked with a supernatural being?'"
5. "Jurassic Park — you seriously built a park costing HUNDREDS of millions of dollars, with NO backup generator for the fences, ONE IT guy, no backup server, and no tunnel to the electric switchgear?"
"AND you evacuated because of a piddly tropical storm? What was your plan to get back on the island after the storm???"
6. "My favorite was pointed out by Roger Ebert in his review of the Tom Selleck movie Her Alibi: The last scene shows the two main characters sharing a love scene in a Connecticut farmhouse…which had been blown up earlier in the movie."
7. "In A Quiet Place, everyone had been silent for a few years, or else they would have been eaten by the creatures. Yet the acres and acres of farmland they lived on had corn ready to harvest. There's no way that corn could've been planted silently."
8. "In Back to the Future, Marty spends many days around his teenage parents, and 17 years later, it never occurs to them that their son looks EXACTLY like the high school friend who got them together."
9. "It still bothers me that the majority of the plot in Season 7 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer focused on the fact that she was training potential slayers because, if she died, one of them would be called. But that's not true. She died in Season 1, and Kendra became the active slayer. Then Kendra died, and Faith became the active slayer. Buffy died again in Season 5, and no one new became the slayer."
10. "In the Toy Story franchise, the fact that Buzz Lightyear freezes around Andy in the first movie, even though he doesn't believe he's a toy."
11. "The character CeCe causes so many plot holes in Pretty Little Liars. One example is how she managed to go hang out and date while also being a member of a sanatorium."
12. "In The Little Mermaid, Ariel proves she can read and write when she signs her name to Ursula's contract (and she has no trouble understanding anyone on land, so it's not as if mermaids have their own language), yet it never occurs to her to write Prince Eric a note."
13. "In Riverdale's first season, we find out that Betty Cooper is related to the Blossoms, and the Copper–Blossom divide was fairly recent in time. However, at the end of Season 5 and into Season 6, Nana Rose Blossom claims that Cheryl's ancestor Abigail Blossom was burned at the stake by the descendants of Jughead Jones, Archie Andrews, and Betty. But how could Betty's ancestor burn Abigail at the stake when the Coopers weren't even around???"
14. And finally: "Everything that happened on Riverdale."
What other annoying plot holes have you spotted in your favorite TV shows and movies? Let us know in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.