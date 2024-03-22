Nothing ruins the ending of an otherwise fantastic movie or TV show faster than a major unresolved plothole.
For example, Doctor Who dedicated a pretty significant story arc to the 13th Doctor uncovering that she was not originally from Gallifrey and was, in fact, the "Timeless Child" of unknown origins...then just never let her discover the truth about where she came from or what lay beyond the gates where Tecteun found her.
And in The Santa Clause 2, Scott Calvin is required to find a Mrs. Claus, yet the wife of the Santa he replaced has disappeared without a trace.
And in The Little Mermaid, Ariel proves she can read and write when she signs her name to Ursula's contract (and she has no trouble understanding anyone on land, so it's not like mermaids have their own language), yet it never occurs to her to write Prince Eric a note.
