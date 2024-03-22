Skip To Content
Tell Us About The Most Baffling Plotholes From TV Shows And Movies That You Can't Believe Made The Script

I desperately need to know what happened to the former Mrs. Claus in the Santa Clause franchise!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Nothing ruins the ending of an otherwise fantastic movie or TV show faster than a major unresolved plothole.

For example, Doctor Who dedicated a pretty significant story arc to the 13th Doctor uncovering that she was not originally from Gallifrey and was, in fact, the "Timeless Child" of unknown origins...then just never let her discover the truth about where she came from or what lay beyond the gates where Tecteun found her.

Tecteun finds the Timeless Child abandoned outside a mysterious gate
BBC / Via Max

And in The Santa Clause 2, Scott Calvin is required to find a Mrs. Claus, yet the wife of the Santa he replaced has disappeared without a trace.

Scott and Carol sit together in a carriage
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Via Disney+

And in The Little Mermaid, Ariel proves she can read and write when she signs her name to Ursula's contract (and she has no trouble understanding anyone on land, so it's not like mermaids have their own language), yet it never occurs to her to write Prince Eric a note.

Ariel from The Little Mermaid holds a quill, contemplating a contract from Ursula
Disney / Via Disney+

What's the biggest and most annoying plothole you've spotted in a TV show or movie? Why does it bother you so much? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!