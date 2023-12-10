1.
And, in nearly every photo she was in, so was Ryan Gosling.
3.
And although they are both happily married now — Ryan to fellow actor Eva Mendes and Rachel to screenwriter Jamie Linden — they were a cute lil' couple back then.
4.
In 2005, Rachel was 27 years old, and Ryan was 25 — and they dated throughout Rachel's pink-hair look:
5.
As well as Ryan's mustache and slick-back look.
6.
The two really made a statement back then.
7.
However, what really stood out in all the photos was their love for PDA:
8.
There was so much kissing for the cameras.
9.
They were just two stars in love — and showing it!
10.
And by showing it, I mean really showing it...
11.
Especially when they got hot and steamy on stage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards where they won "Best Kiss."
12.
After Ryan carried Rachel to the podium for their acceptance speech; all that was said by Ryan was, "It was my pleasure."
13.
You just can't get enough of them in this era.
14.
Their love was just so wholesome!!!
15.
You can feel the puppy love through the screen, really.