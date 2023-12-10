Skip To Content
    I Totally Forgot How Steamy And Hot Rachel McAdams And Ryan Gosling Were When They Dated — Here Are 17 Pics To Prove It

    I will never not love the 2000s.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi, you know Rachel McAdams:

    Closeup of Rachel McAdams
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    And you most certainly know Ken, I mean Ryan Gosling:

    Closeup of Ryan Gosling
    Steve Jennings / Getty Images

    Well, after recently realizing some people are just now finding out Rachel McAdams played Regina George in Mean Girls, I found myself in a Rachel McAdams blast from the past on Getty Images...

    &quot;I was today years old when I found out Regina George is Rachel McAdams&quot;
    @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

    1. And, in nearly every photo she was in, so was Ryan Gosling.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Ray Mickshaw / WireImage for New Line Cinema

    2. That's when I realized there was a two-year period where Ryan and Rachel dated after The Notebook came out in 2004 — despite reports saying they hated working together.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    3. And although they are both happily married now — Ryan to fellow actor Eva Mendes and Rachel to screenwriter Jamie Linden — they were a cute lil' couple back then.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Kmazur / WireImage

    4. In 2005, Rachel was 27 years old, and Ryan was 25 — and they dated throughout Rachel's pink-hair look:

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    L. Cohen / WireImage for Current TV

    5. As well as Ryan's mustache and slick-back look.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    L. Cohen / WireImage for Current TV

    6. The two really made a statement back then.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    7. However, what really stood out in all the photos was their love for PDA:

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    J. Vespa / WireImage

    8. There was so much kissing for the cameras.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    9. They were just two stars in love — and showing it!

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    10. And by showing it, I mean really showing it...

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Kmazur / WireImage

    11. Especially when they got hot and steamy on stage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards where they won "Best Kiss."

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams at the MTV Movie Awards
    J. Shearer / WireImage

    12. After Ryan carried Rachel to the podium for their acceptance speech; all that was said by Ryan was, "It was my pleasure."

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Kmazur / WireImage

    13. You just can't get enough of them in this era.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    14. Their love was just so wholesome!!!

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    15. You can feel the puppy love through the screen, really.

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    John Sciulli / WireImage

    16. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    E. Neitzel / WireImage

    17. And although Ryan reportedly said "showbiz" is what ultimately broke them up in 2007, I am so happy I found this little gem in time and that they are both happy with their respective partners now. Bye!

    Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic