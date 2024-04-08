1. Using children as content in social media seems to be the number one complaint people have today when it comes to parenting. "Family vloggers, mommy vloggers, van life vloggers, pranksters. There are even parents who consciously or unconsciously stage their children in inappropriate ways," tinoundleidak said.

"It makes me so uncomfortable to see children being used for likes, especially if they’ve got their body on display. These are little people, not accessories, and they are entitled to the same autonomy as you. Would you want someone putting a picture of your belly rolls on social media because 'it's cute'?! Until a person can consent to their images being used, they shouldn’t be. So many children now have a huge online presence before they even own an electronic device. Also once you put a picture out there, no matter how secure your social media is, it’s out there for good and you never know who’s looking at it."

—gussierd

"There are also 'social media moms'. Not just the influencers but the regular ones who constantly post everything they do with their children so that everyone knows what a great mom they are. It's especially irritating if you happen to know for a fact that it's all for show."

—sarahadams2