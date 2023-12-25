Skip To Content
10 "Saturday Night Live" Moments From 2023 That Had Me Crying Tears Of Laughter And 5 That Had Me Cringing To My Core

I am bowing down to Bowen Yang.

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

SNL HALL OF FAME: Amy Poehler making a surprise cameo during Aubrey Plaza's monologue.

aubrey plaza and amy phoeler hugging
This was during the first episode and monologue in January 2023. A wholesome Leslie Knope and April Ludgate reunion was exactly what I needed to sustain my spirit for the rest of the year.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: Poking fun at Britney Spears's memoir felt a bit icky and unnecessary.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
Sure, Chloe Fineman's Britney Spears impression is good, but it was hard to appreciate because the vibe's a bit off throughout this sketch. It didn't feel appropriate to make fun of Britney and her trauma after she put out such a vulnerable memoir. It wasn't received super well by the audience, either.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Pedro Pascal putting his entire heart and soul into the role of Marcello Hernandez's protective mother.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

He became this character, from the tiny details to the accent down to the specific mannerisms. He speaks Spanish multiple times through this scene, and it still got huge laughs from the audience whether they could understand or not. Pedro Pascal has slayed in a lot of iconic roles, but this one right here is the part he was born to play.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Pedro Pascal in a The Last of Us-style parody of Mario Kart.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
This reminded me a whooole lot of the SNL sketch that reimagined Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street in a super dark parody of Joker. This was so gripping and visually stunning that I'd honestly watch if it were a real series. It took the lighthearted joy of Mario Kart and turned it into an apocalyptic wasteland in the funniest way possible — complete with an edgelord Luigi and bisexual Yoshi.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The news anchor rollercoaster sketch. It was a full five-minute sketch for a quick joke that fizzled out well within the first 30 seconds.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
Saturday Night Live / NBC / Via youtube.com

The premise for this bit was that a news anchor leads a cooking segment on a morning show the day after getting stuck on a rollercoaster. She shows up to work looking disheveled from being whipped around on a speeding theme park ride. Like, that's the entire bit. Shoutout to to the hair department for their impressive hairspray wigs, but whew boy, did this drag.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Travis Kelce and Bowen Yang in this "straight white friend" commercial.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

As someone who doesn't watch sports, this episode was the first time I was introduced to Travis Kelce. As someone named Kelsie, I was ready to legally become Kelsie Kelce by the end credits. Travis Kelce, the man that you are. His episode was full of bangers, but this one was my favorite because of the perfect comedic timing and undeniable quotability of, "You tryna get some wings?"

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Timothée Chalamet as a Troye Sivan sleep paralysis demon is my Mad Libs dream come true.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

My sense of humor might be broken because this broke me. This is a sketch that was so incredibly niche and appealed to such a specific demographic that I happen to be a part of. I don't think I'll ever recover from the musical guest, Boygenius, making a cameo also dressed like Troye Sivan. This sketch really said, "I'm going to give the gays everything they want."

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The Imagine Dragons parody, "Remember Lizards," was...rough.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

First of all, I do get it. The joke is that every Imagine Dragons song sounds the same. I got it after the second song. Listening to the same exact song with different lyrics three times in a row just felt like, "OH MY GOD. OKAY! I GET IT!"

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Marcello Hernandez's bit about being a short king that was without a doubt his breakout scene.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

This is one of those videos where the answer to, "How many times have you watched this?" is, "Yes." I love everything about it — the way he keeps calling Colin Jost a short king (or petite prince) throughout the whole bit, and his example for other short kings including the Minions and Beethoven (the composer AND the dog). It's so worth the watch.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Speaking of breakout moments, this one belonged to the newest cast member, Chloe Troast!! This sketch is about an orphan who sings a song with the moon, played by Timothée Chalamet, because of course.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

This sketch is a perfect storm of unhinged premise and perfect execution. This song is a banger bop, and they need to play it at the club. It's been stuck in my head for months now — mostly because I can't stop playing it on repeat. If I had it on streaming platforms, then this absolute slapper would've easilyyyy earned a rightful spot on my 2023 Spotify Wrapped. I <3 Chloe Troast!! She is the one to watch!!

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The silent film sketch that went on for waaay too long.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

I'm so sorry, Jason Momoa, but you deserved better than this. This skit was about old-timey people noticing a video camera on the street and just sort of being silly in front of it. For four minutes...the same joke...for four minutes. It was the very first sketch of the show, and I just remember sitting judgmentally on my couch and thinking, "Neeeexxttt."

SNL HALL OF FAME: Heidi Gardner's "every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing, ever" finally having a happy moment.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
Saturday Night Live / NBC / Via youtube.com

Heidi has been playing "boxer's girlfriend in every boxing movie ever" for at least six years now, and her saying "I'm taking the kids to my sister's" hits every single time. She's usually on the verge of tears because her boxing boyfriend alllwaays has to do "one last fight" even though the one before almost knocked him out for good. This sketch was special for her because we finally got to see her less stressed and frantic in this sketch when she finds love with Michael B. Jordan's character from his boxing movie, Creed III. I'm so happy she found someone to help take care of her kids, Mikey, Nicky, and Peppers.

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Pete Davidson embodying every single Swiftie when Taylor started dating Travis Kelce.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

This sketch of Pete Davidson playing a sports reporter who is only concerned with a T-Swift sighting really roasted all of us Swifties on this cold open. This bit was so relatable that it inspired a viral meme, like, immediately. Also, I have to ask...HOW DID HE MANAGE TO OBTAIN THE MOST COVETED AND SACRED POSSESSION IN ALL OF THE TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR MERCH?? THE! BLUE! CREW! NECK!??!

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: Adam Driver as a full-grown man with a baby's body.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

Listen, I had no choice but to put this skit on the "worst" section of this list. It legitimately gives me the heebie jeebies (especially the tiny limp hands??). I will never be able to unsee it. Adam Driver definitely committed to the bit, but the bit was doomed from the start. This is a cursed image, and I can't be convinced otherwise! Stay back, demon!!!

Here's the full sketch:

SNL HALL OF FAME: Bowen Yang impersonating George Santos after he was expelled from Congress with a "Candle in the Wind" parody entitled "Goodbye Congress Queen."

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

There are certain impressions on SNL that really stand out. Tiny Fey playing Sarah Palin, Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris...and now, Bowen Yang as George Santos. He'd been making appearances as Queen Santos all season long, but he ended on the biggest slay of all slays with this musical send-off.

Here's the full sketch:

