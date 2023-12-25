SNL HALL OF FAME: Amy Poehler making a surprise cameo during Aubrey Plaza's monologue.
SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: Poking fun at Britney Spears's memoir felt a bit icky and unnecessary.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Pedro Pascal putting his entire heart and soul into the role of Marcello Hernandez's protective mother.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Pedro Pascal in a The Last of Us-style parody of Mario Kart.
SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The news anchor rollercoaster sketch. It was a full five-minute sketch for a quick joke that fizzled out well within the first 30 seconds.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Travis Kelce and Bowen Yang in this "straight white friend" commercial.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Timothée Chalamet as a Troye Sivan sleep paralysis demon is my Mad Libs dream come true.
SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The Imagine Dragons parody, "Remember Lizards," was...rough.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Marcello Hernandez's bit about being a short king that was without a doubt his breakout scene.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Speaking of breakout moments, this one belonged to the newest cast member, Chloe Troast!! This sketch is about an orphan who sings a song with the moon, played by Timothée Chalamet, because of course.
SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: The silent film sketch that went on for waaay too long.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Heidi Gardner's "every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing, ever" finally having a happy moment.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Pete Davidson embodying every single Swiftie when Taylor started dating Travis Kelce.
SNL HALL OF UMM, OKAY?: Adam Driver as a full-grown man with a baby's body.
SNL HALL OF FAME: Bowen Yang impersonating George Santos after he was expelled from Congress with a "Candle in the Wind" parody entitled "Goodbye Congress Queen."