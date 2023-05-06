7. "I've been 'out' as a lesbian for 20 years. Even though I secretly rented all the videos in the gay/lesbian section at Hollywood Video, I ordered DVDs of The L Word to my friend's house. [I'd pick them up], and watch them in my room on mute, and read the subtitles while wearing my Catholic school uniform with as much counter-culture as I could. I never got the chance to 'come out' — I was 'forced out' when my parents walked in on me having sex with my friend in high school (it was my first time). We basically just slammed up against one another and had the bruises to prove it. After this initial hurtle, I felt comfortable knowing that this was, in fact, what I wanted. Then, I went to college..."

"At my particular school of choice, there was a very strong, Southern, conservative presence (particularly in Greek life). I had sex with as many women as I could (I kind of had the Justin Bieber look going, and my masculine swag mixed with my feminine, emotional intelligence appealed to 'straight' women). I was approachable, yet dangerous (cringe).

During my sophomore year, I decided to be an RA. I ended up sleeping with two of my residents (both were in sororities that'd be appalled at learning that their 'sisters' weren't going to their own rooms at the end of the night). One of these women ended up becoming a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and is now a married woman living in Texas. The other identifies as a lesbian and lives in Florida.

While it was tumultuous, emotional, confusing, risky, and sometimes even scary, I wouldn't change a single thing. Every member of my family (even my grandparents on both sides) are so appreciative of my personhood. My partner and I are getting married in 2024, and I could not feel more fortunate."



—Anonymous