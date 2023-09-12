    24 Famous Women Who Actually Empowered And Looked After Each Other, Despite What The Industry Intended

    "What I don't like is the spin that [Joe Jonas] is taking care of the kids. I'm sorry — is this an immaculate conception?" —Women of The View about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce.

    Warning: This post includes topics of sexual assault and anti-Black comments. Please proceed with caution.

    1. When Margot Robbie described to Barbie director Greta Gerwig how she immediately fell in love with her when they first met. It was years before they made Barbie, but Robbie gushed about Gerwig's genuine and kind personality.

    2. When Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé during her Renaissance tour and sang "Happy Birthday" to her. Ross gave Bey nothing but praise on her birthday for being a revolutionary artist. And, like the respectful person she is, Beyoncé returned the favor through tears.

    3. When the women of The View came to Sophie Turner's defense after the harsh reactions to Joe Jonas divorcing her. According to TMZ, Jonas allegedly claims that Turner "likes to party [and] he likes to stay at home." So, View hosts like Sunny Hustin addressed the sexism of it all.

    4. When Jane Fonda attended one of Maggie Rogers' 2023 concerts, and posted on Instagram: "Saw Maggie Rogers at her first Hollywood Bowl concert. She's a knockout! Everybody seemed to know the words to all her songs, and she's the sexiest, most sensual mover on stage I think I've ever seen. She's going to become huge. She's also beautiful and joyful." Rogers responded to Fonda's post, and the two icons eventually met up for dinner 🥲.

    5. When Oscar-winner Lady Gaga brought out fellow Oscar-winner Liza Minnelli on stage at the ceremony in 2022. Gaga graciously helped Minnelli out when she struggled with her notecards, and gave her the praise she so rightly deserved.

    6. When Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie were doing press for Eternals, and they couldn't help but praise each other for being the mindful, present, funny, and amazing actors and women they truly are.

    7. When Sheryl Lee Ralph defended her Abbott Elementary costar Quinta Brunson after Jimmy Kimmel stole the spotlight during Quinta's groundbreaking Emmys speech. Ralph said: "I was like: 'I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.' Then, I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like: 'Oh, the disrespect, Jimmy!' But that's just me."

    8. When Leslie Jones made her first appearance on The View in 2016 and told Whoopi Goldberg how much she influenced her growing up as a Black woman and as a comedian, leaving Goldberg speechless.

    9. When Christine McVie defended Stevie Nicks on a Fleetwood Mac tour in the late '70s. According to Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham threw his electric guitar at her during a show: "From Christine [McVie's] vantage point, she'd see it all — so, she took it to heart that night. Lindsey left the stage, I chased him down, but Christine beat me to him."

    10. When Missy Elliott displayed beautiful images and portraits of deceased R&B singer Aaliyah in her early '00s music videos to honor her musical legacy.

    11. When Oprah gifted 23-year-old poet Amanda Gorman a caged bird ring for Gorman to wear on the day of President Biden's inauguration. The ring was a tribute to one of Oprah's longtime heroes, Maya Angelou, who read a poem at Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993.

    12. And when Oprah hosted a Legends Ball in 2006, an event where young Black women in Hollywood celebrated trailblazers who came before them, like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Maya Angelou, and Ruby Dee (among others).

    13. When Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and gave her nothing but high praise, recognition, and flowers for paving the way for female songwriters in the music industry.

    14. When Cate Blanchett revealed what it was like meeting Sarah Paulson for the first time, and how Paulson's wonderful reputation preceded her.

    15. When Whitney Houston surprised humongous fan Brandy during a rehearsal for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 1995. During their first meeting, Houston checked in on 16-year-old Brandy and asked how she was handling her newfound fame in the music industry.

    Two years later, Houston took Brandy under her wing when the iconic singers starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella together.

    16. When Ariana Grande summoned Madonna to be the voice of god in her music video "God Is a Woman." She celebrated the legendary musician she is, because...well, Madonna is that girl!!

    17. When Angela Bassett (who earned an Oscar nomination and should have WON for What's Love Got to Do with It) visited Adrienne Warren backstage at Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in 2018, and praised her for portraying Tina Turner so brilliantly.

    18. When Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, and other female musicians showed their support for Kesha at the 2018 Grammys after producer Dr. Luke was accused of sexually assaulting her.

    19. When Selena Gomez showed her undying support for her good friend Taylor Swift during the whole Scooter Braun drama in 2019.

    20. When Lucille Ball gave up-and-comer Carol Burnett career advice backstage after seeing her in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Burnett's career ebbed and flowed in the beginning, and when she didn't have any job opportunities, Ball hired her as a guest star on The Lucy Show before she got her big break in 1967.

    21. When the crowd at the US Open in 2018 booed Naomi Osaka for beating Serena Williams, and Williams wrapped her arm around the new tennis pro and used her platform to call out the crowd's toxic behavior.

    22. When Taraji P. Henson gave Viola Davis (the first Black woman to win Lead Actress for a Drama Series) a standing ovation at the Emmys, even though she lost to her.

    And Viola Davis thanked her fellow actors right back.

    23. When Nina Simone showed her support for political activist Angela Davis in 1970 for a crime she was wrongfully accused of. She visited Davis in jail and gave her a balloon to lift her spirits up.

    24. And when Beyoncé famously honored Tina Turner at the Kennedy Center in 2005 by rocking the famous flame dress Turner was known for wearing in the late '70s.

    The flame dress was designed by Bob Mackie and was also worn by notable artists like Cher.

