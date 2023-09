4.

When Jane Fonda attended one of Maggie Rogers' 2023 concerts, and posted on Instagram: "Saw Maggie Rogers at her first Hollywood Bowl concert. She's a knockout! Everybody seemed to know the words to all her songs, and she's the sexiest, most sensual mover on stage I think I've ever seen. She's going to become huge. She's also beautiful and joyful." Rogers responded to Fonda's post, and the two icons eventually met up for dinner 🥲.