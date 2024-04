"I was waitressing at a brand-new restaurant in Las Vegas , and as a reward for all my hard work, the head manager was paying for all the staff to go to a new nightclub in the same hotel. Well, I didn’t get to go because my manager told me a VIP guest was coming in with his friends and he needed me to stay back because I was his strongest server. This was around when Jersey Shore was super popular, and the VIP guest was 'The Situation.' I waited on him and 12 of his friends for three hours until 2 a.m. He was super rude and dismissive, he got a couple thousand dollars comped and DIDN’T TIP A SINGLE DIME (despite being waited on hand and foot and treated like a king). I have forever since called him the 'stiff-uation' to other people. Thanks a lot for ruining what was supposed to be a fun night with my coworkers, bro."