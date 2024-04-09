21 Famous People Who Went Above And Beyond To Make Someone's Day 200% Brighter And Better

One of our favorite things to do over the years is to ask the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their most wholesome encounters with famous people.
And let me tell you: Their stories have been heartwarming as HECK. Celebs, man!!!
So, here are some of the most unforgettable stories we've received of "ordinary" people having truly wonderful encounters with famous people:
Note: Some stories were pulled from this Reddit thread by user u/suprunkn0wn and this Reddit thread by user u/LeCrowing.
Disclaimer: We can't confirm 100% of these stories, but some of these people are supposedly speaking from their own experiences meeting celebrities.
"Ryan Gosling paid for my parking on Hollywood Boulevard once (we had parked in the same parking lot). He was leaving as we were arriving, and I struck up a conversation with him real quick. He asked where I was from and why I was there/who I was with (I was on spring break with nine friends, and we had two cars between us). He said, 'Don't worry about parking today, man, I'll cover you all for the weekend. Have a fun spring break!' It was so cool — he is JUST as nice in real life as you think he would be."
2. Zendaya
"I met Zendaya at Disneyland when she was first starting out. I was 21 years old at the time, but I still knew who she was because Disney was always on in my house, and I thought it'd be cool to get a picture with her. Understandably, her security was pushing her through and trying to keep the fans away — Zendaya stopped her security and said, 'Look, nobody standing here would have a job right now if it wasn't for people like them watching the show and supporting me. I'd really like it if you'd let me have a few minutes with my fans to thank them. It's the least I can do.'"
"It was really surprising (she was only 13 or 14 at the time, I think) and she took pictures with all of the fans who asked (including my group) — she even complimented my boots and hair. She was overall really gracious and nice, especially for a young teen who suddenly became 'famous' in the public eye."
"My aunt used to own a Thai vegan restaurant, and I got to deliver food to Joaquin Phoenix at his home a few times. My aunt's the kind of woman who doesn't take any shit, so she and him were quite chummy. They'd toss insults and jabs at each other, then go in for a hug and pat on the back. The first time I met him he walked out in plain shorts and a t-shirt, smoking a cigarette. I greeted him as 'Mr. Phoenix' and he said, 'Ah man, come on — none of that. You're Cookie's nephew, right? Just call me Joaquin.'"
"We shook hands, he gave me a $20 tip, and said, 'Tell that asshole Cookie I love her, and that she always makes the best food.'
So, yeah, he always seemed like a chill dude to me who just doesn't care about the Hollywood fluff. His house was pretty tucked away and had many trees around like he didn't want to be bothered."
"I was working on The Last Song with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth where I had many kind interactions with both of them, but this particular one stands out the most. We were filming in a community college (staged as a hospital) and during a break, I went into the restroom — it was totally empty except for Miley, who was sitting up on the wall of sinks with her makeup artist, just chatting. I really had to go, so I sheepishly apologized and said I'd be quick, in case I was interrupting. As I was heading into the stall, Miley said, 'Do you want me to turn the water on for you?! I get SO pee-shy. Here, I'll just turn it on for you.' I chuckled and said, 'It's okay, I lived in a sorority house with 30 other women, so you learn to get over it quickly — but thanks!'"
"As I washed my hands, Miley divulged how she wished someone had been there to turn the water on for her at the Grammys when Mariah Carey was in the stall next her."
5. Stephanie Beatriz
"Hands down my best celebrity encounter was Stephanie Beatriz. She came into my clinic with her then fiancé (now husband) to get help with their pup. Both were really sweet and awesome to talk to :). While I was speaking to them and guiding them on how to treat their dog, I couldn't stop but wonder who she was since her face was familiar. I finally caved in and asked, 'Miss, I'm so sorry for asking this, but do I know you from somewhere?' She replied very nicely, 'Do you watch a show called Brooklyn Nine-Nine?' I'm pretty sure my whole face lit up and I replied, 'OMG, you're Rosa Diaz?!' She was so happy when she heard my reply and hugged me while I was holding their pup."
"I continued to talk more about what else they could do to make the treatments more relaxing and fanboying about how much I love that show and her character on it.
I'd see her a few more times at my clinic, and she would always say hi to me while in the lobby and let me know what other work she'd be doing. It is truly a memory I will cherish forever, and still, to this day, I love that show so much. It always brings me joy when I need it (and as the detectives on the show would exclaim as a sign of camaraderie: 'Nine-Nine!!!')."
6. Samuel L. Jackson
"Samuel L. Jackson was hands down one of the kindest and sweetest people I have ever encountered. In the '90s, he ran a celebrity golf tournament a few times — when I was 12, I remember asking him if I could bother him for an autograph. His response — word for word — has stayed with me every day since: 'Sweetie, don't ever apologize for wanting to talk to me or ask for my autograph — I wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for you!' He gave me a sweet smile and hug (with an autograph, of course). I'm 36 now, and still feel like he's one of the most gentle and true spirits I have ever come across."
7. Margot Robbie
"I work at a restaurant in New York City, and the first time I served Margot Robbie, I treated her like a normal person. I didn't acknowledge that she was famous or anything like that (although she is probably my number-one crush of all time). I was nervous even about talking to her, to be quite honest. Margot and her [now husband] were EXTREMELY personable — we talked a bit about the Rangers. She paid the bill, left a very generous tip, told me I created an outstanding dining experience, and asked if they could talk to my manager. It was one of the biggest compliment boosts of my life. They come back, and I wait on them often — I would nearly consider us friends now, as we are on a first-name basis."
8. Prince
"I've been a chef for 20 years, but when I was first starting out, I worked at a small, fancy place in an affluent area in Toronto. One Tuesday (I still remember the day) we got a call that someone wanted to rent the whole place for dinner by himself. We said sure, he paid us to close the restaurant, and in walked Prince!!! He was married to a Canadian woman from Toronto, so they had a house nearby. He was the smallest little man I had ever seen — he sat silently eating dinner all to himself, and asked to not be disturbed. At the end of the meal, he came to say thank you to the head chef and I. I had listened to his music, but had never heard his 'normal' voice — in the deepest voice ever, he said: 'Thank you very much.' He was a super nice guy, and his presence was very powerful."
9. Donald Glover/Childish Gambino
"It was at the Rock the Bells festival, and I saw Donald Glover/Childish Gambino watching a performer on stage at the side of the pit with his guitarist Ludwig. I went over and called his name (there was a barricade between the pit and the path where the artists walked). He came over, took off his sunglasses, shook my hand, and asked me what my name was. I didn't want to be a huge bother, so I was just planning on asking for a picture. Instead, he proceeded to ask me questions about the festival, like who I was most excited to see (I thought it was really cool that he was interested in carrying some conversation). In the end, I asked to take a picture with him, and he offered to take it for me. It's my favorite picture ever — he's a really cool dude, and has the softest hands."
10. Arnold Schwarzenegger
"With my ex-girlfriend and her family (I was around 16 years old), we walked into a pet store in Malibu. There were a ton of paparazzi outside. As we go in, Arnold Schwarzenegger (who was governor of California at the time) was inside with his family. He shook everyone's hand, was super nice, and gave an 'Hasta la vista, baby!' on his way out."
11. Lady Gaga
"I used to bartend in New York City when Lady Gaga was still doing her indie cabaret electronica act (hula hooping, setting hairspray on fire, etc.) and she was always the best. Some of the performers in that scene were real pains in the ass, but she was genuinely wonderful to work with. I didn't understand her act at all, but she remembered everyone's name, always gave a proper thank you to everyone at the bar, and was respectful and friendly while still a real pro."
"Once Lady Gaga gave me a huge hug, listened to me, and genuinely thanked me for my support. She had someone from her team come over to look at my homemade outfit that was based on one of her outfits."
12. Henry Winkler
"Henry Winkler is the nicest human alive (along with his wife). I spilled iced tea on their table on my first day at a new job, (the place had just opened), and I knew I was getting fired after that. It was during lunch service. I was nervous and he kept telling me I was 'doing a great job' every time I passed anywhere near their table. He exudes a kind of grandpa energy. Then he called the manager over after lunch and told the manager, 'She's great, great service.' I got fired by that same manager as soon as they left, lol."
13. Ricky Martin
"Ricky Martin came in to an outdoor furniture store I worked at in Miami — he was slightly disguised (wearing a hat, sunglasses, and beard). The only other customers in the store had a young daughter who recognized him immediately — he took the time to talk and take photos with the young fan. I can only imagine the excitement of an 8-year-old girl around the peak of 'Livin' la Vida Loca' meeting Ricky Martin in such a quiet and personal environment. He was a super nice guy — I couldn't find him the double outdoor chaise lounge he wanted, but he wasn't mad at me."
14. André 3000
"I met André 3000 in 2005 when I worked at movie theater in the outskirts of Atlanta. This was right after 'Hey Ya!' was played everywhere, so my nerdy-self knew of him, but didn't really know anything about him. He came up to my register for a coffee, and I admitted I knew he was famous but had forgotten his name. He laughed and told me who he was, and said he was there to see Sin City. I told him I'd keep quiet about him being there so he wouldn't get hassled, and then he immediately got hassled by, like, five teenagers when he was halfway across the lobby. He was a super nice guy — I told the woman he was there with that I felt bad he was getting bugged by everyone. It's my one celebrity encounter, so I'm glad I got to meet such a genuinely nice guy. I could easily picture other celebrities 'blowing up' if someone told them they didn't know their name."
15. Aretha Franklin
"Aretha Franklin let me cut in front of her in a checkout line at Walmart in the middle of the night when only one register was open. Aretha and her entourage were buying sodas, and this Walmart was the only 24-hour store near the Mohegan Sun where she had just performed. She saw that I had my normal groceries, and because I would have been waiting behind her whole group for a long time, she offered me the chance to go first."
16. Liv Tyler
"I saw Liv Tyler when I was 25 months pregnant and HOT AS HELL during the summer in a boutique in SoHo. She asked if she could touch my belly and asked when I was due. This was around June 28, and I was due on June 18. I was like, 'A GRILLION DAYS AGO' and she's like, 'Awww, maybe she'll wait until my birthday on July 1!' I was so miserable — I was like, 'Please, lord no.' But, you guessed it: My baby came out on July 1. Years later, I saw Liv Tyler randomly and asked if I could tell her something, and told her what happened."
17. Reba McEntire
"I was waiting to board a plane with friends when I swore I saw Reba — they told me I was imagining it, and not a minute later, those same people rose to their feet and ran over to meet the legend herself (I remained frozen in my chair). All of a sudden, I heard the most country-sounding voice yell 'Paige!' from across the room — Reba called my name. I walked over to her, and she immediately grabbed my hand and asked if I would like a hug. I nodded. She took photos and talked with us until it was time to board. She was unbelievably kind, genuine, and down to Earth, and I was so lucky to have met her."
18. Taylor Hawkins
"I briefly chatted with Taylor Hawkins at Lovi's Deli out in Calabasas. I was filling a bottle for my kid's formula, and he was waiting to use the sink. I apologized for holding him up, and he told me not to worry and asked me about my kid. So we ended up talking dad shit for a few minutes. He seemed like a proud and engaged dad and a generally friendly chill dude. I was really sorry when he passed in 2022."
19. Elliott Gould
"I ran into Elliott Gould in his apartment building elevator in west Los Angeles. I'm a massive fan. I said, 'Hey, don't I know you from somewhere?' He nicely said, 'Yeah, Friends.' I said I didn't watch that show — I was thinking The Long Goodbye. He said, 'Wow, I didn't know people your age had even heard of that movie.' I said, 'It's an LA classic — you're definitely the best Marlowe.' He said, 'Well, Humphrey Bogart might like a word, but I'll take it — thank you.'"
20. Ty Burrell
"I was at a Super Bowl potluck at an old co-worker's house, and lo and behold, Ty Burrell shows up! It turns out that they've been close friends since their college days. He was super friendly and even offered me some of the beer that he brought with him. I didn't want to bother him at all, so I didn't get a chance to talk to him very much. But, when I did interact with him, he was extremely chill!"
21. And finally, Julie Andrews
"I met Julie Andrews during my job as a hostess. She was running late for her reservation and was going to a show, so I took her order over the phone. When she got to the restaurant, she said, 'A thousand thank yous and apologies.' Then as she was leaving, she slipped $50 into my hand and told me I was amazing. I straight-up cried."
"My aunt was working at Bed Bath & Beyond in LA and helped Julie Andrews pick out some towels. She was apparently just as regal in person and very nice."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.