34 Things That Are Just Really Great Treat-Yourself Purchases

1. An awww-inspiring teddy bear ears cat cap that may seem like more of a trick than a treat to your floofy friend, but is ~ear~ to bring smiles to all the humans of the house (and of Instagram).
2. A super sweet and inspirational mirror sticker here to boost your mood and confidence as you get your gorgeous self ready in the morning.
3. A mini potato dressed as a bunny plush with an included removable, microwavable flax seed and lavender heating pad, so you always have ~somebunny~ to cuddle with when you're feelin' crampy. Honestly amazed this bb isn't already in my cart....
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.
4. The Taylor Swift Little Golden Book Biography that might make the kiddos in your life wonder why you're getting emotional during story time (though this deserves a place on your shelf even if there are as many kiddos in your life as Taylor has bad songs — zero). With stunning illustrations and details every Swiftie will appreciate, this will really be 🎶 the kinda book you can't put down. 🎶
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga writes: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.' As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78+ or from Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $5.57.
5. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while 😂.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
6. A smile-inducing brass animal pal designed to hang out on your houseplant and give your foliage friends new life. There are so many cool animals available, there's no way you'll be able to pick just one!
These cuties are from a London-based small business with all kinds of cool plant and home goodies!
Promising review: "I bought the squirrel, the tree frog, and the bush baby, and they are so adorable! They are great quality and yet light enough to not weigh down the plant. I appreciate the biodegradable packaging as well. I highly recommend these. They're just so much fun!!" —Sarah
Get it from Another Studio on Etsy for $8.30 (available in 31 animals).
7. A sleek Instax Mini Bluetooth phone photo printer that pairs to an app so you can apply Snapchat and Insta-level filters to IRL prints that won't disappear in 10 seconds — or even 10 years. It's worth the splurge for the convenience and lasting joy it'll deliver.
8. A totes adorbs, teeny-tiny Dash waffle maker available in a classic waffle version or with cute shapes (the heart one is particularly Barbie Land-esque) to add some fun to breakfast, snacks, brunch, or literally any time you decide is waffle o'clock.
9. Sleek and minimal monochrome, fine-tip gel pens with the ~write~ stuff to feature prominently in the Pinterest-worthy desk of your dreams.
Promising review: "Initially just bought these pens for the look; however, once I got them, I was impressed with how nicely they write. I had bought another pack of $20 pens that I got just for function, and I think these ones write just as nicely. These definitely feel like a good value — both cute and actually work well." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $6.98 (available in 11 color combinations and pack sizes).
10. A wonderfully spoopy peekaboo black cat pendant necklace that's perfect for Halloween, but also adorbs if you find yourself ~feline~ like wearing it year-round.
11. A fast-drying, suction cup bathtub pillow to make your soothing self-care soak all the more relaxing. Bubbles + a book + this baby??? Ahhhhh.
Add a bath caddy to your cart, too, to really complete the luxe setup!
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was ok but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one — cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain — works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my friends." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
12. A compilation of New York Times crossword puzzles edited by the famed Will Shortz that go from Monday (easy) to Friday (hard) so you can pick the perfect boredom buster for your mood (and how awake on a scale of Monday–Friday your brain feels) on any given day.
13. A scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 31 styles).
14. A puffy-sticker making kit you can purchase under the guise of a gift for the kiddo in your life but actually have even more fun than they do using it. After all, you're never too old to know that puffy stickers are the best kind of stickers.
15. A head massager thingy that is so cheap, so simple...yet feels sooooooo good. Just trust me, you need this in your life.
My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99.
16. A hydrating, cooling eye cream stick to help reduce under-eye puffiness and fine lines like the ones you woke up with after waiting all night for Netflix to get last season's Love Is Blind reunion going (I'm still mad about it). Plus, the cap looks like a cutie patootie polar bear, so remind me why this isn't in your makeup bag already???
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
17. Cute and on-trend flower hair claw clips for a sweet way to finish a casual half-up 'do...or turn your messy rainy-day hair into something that can actually be called a 'do.
Promising review: "Love these for my second day dirty hair and I get tons of compliments. The variety of colors is great and, unlike most clips, they actually hold my fine hair up!" —Mikaela West
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in six color combinations)