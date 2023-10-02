BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    34 Things That Are Just Really Great Treat-Yourself Purchases

    Because tbh, you basically always deserve a treat — and right now is no exception.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An awww-inspiring teddy bear ears cat cap that may seem like more of a trick than a treat to your floofy friend, but is ~ear~ to bring smiles to all the humans of the house (and of Instagram).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "SQUEEEEEEEEEEE. OMGOMGOMG this was even cuter than I thought it would be. My cat looked like a little bear!!! It was so cute I wanted to punch something!" —phyllis

    Get one of six random colors from Amazon for $7.99.

    2. A super sweet and inspirational mirror sticker here to boost your mood and confidence as you get your gorgeous self ready in the morning.

    mirror sticker reading &quot;you look amazing&#x27; in black cursive letters
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love how easy it was to install. I love the size; was perfect and it’s something really positive to wake up seeing every morning in the mirror. I love it." —rocknrolldramaqueen

    Get it from Amazon for $1.95.

    3. A mini potato dressed as a bunny plush with an included removable, microwavable flax seed and lavender heating pad, so you always have ~somebunny~ to cuddle with when you're feelin' crampy. Honestly amazed this bb isn't already in my cart....

    model holding plush potato in bunny suit up to their body
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.

    4. The Taylor Swift Little Golden Book Biography that might make the kiddos in your life wonder why you're getting emotional during story time (though this deserves a place on your shelf even if there are as many kiddos in your life as Taylor has bad songs — zero). With stunning illustrations and details every Swiftie will appreciate, this will really be 🎶 the kinda book you can't put down. 🎶 

    the cover of the taylor swift little golden book
    a page from inside the taylor swift little golden book
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga writes: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.' As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"

    Get it from Amazon for $4.78+ or from Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $5.57.

    5. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry skin and feel like a whole new person.

    reviewer using the mitt with dead skin coming loose
    www.amazon.com

    Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while 😂.

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham

    Get one from Amazon for $6.99 or a pair for $9.99.

    6. A smile-inducing brass animal pal designed to hang out on your houseplant and give your foliage friends new life. There are so many cool animals available, there's no way you'll be able to pick just one!

    brass tree frog, sloth, and chameleon hooked onto plant leaves and stems
    bush baby, toucan, and koala versions
    pangolin and meerkat versions
    Another Studio/Etsy

    These cuties are from a London-based small business with all kinds of cool plant and home goodies!

    Promising review: "I bought the squirrel, the tree frog, and the bush baby, and they are so adorable! They are great quality and yet light enough to not weigh down the plant. I appreciate the biodegradable packaging as well. I highly recommend these. They're just so much fun!!" —Sarah

    Get it from Another Studio on Etsy for $8.30 (available in 31 animals).

    7. A sleek Instax Mini Bluetooth phone photo printer that pairs to an app so you can apply Snapchat and Insta-level filters to IRL prints that won't disappear in 10 seconds — or even 10 years. It's worth the splurge for the convenience and lasting joy it'll deliver.

    Kayla Boyd/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves hers! She writes: "This is one of my absolute favorite things I own. This adorable portable printer allows me the joy of having physical photos plastered around my room, without having to carry around a bulky camera that never fits in my purse. In addition to looking cute on display in my room, I've also loved using prints in my planner and on vision boards. I've even printed out some quotes I found on Pinterest. And if you are already a fan of Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, then you'll be thrilled to know that this printer uses the exact same film. The printer is super user-friendly and allows you to print off ~any~ picture from your camera roll through the Instax Mini Link app. Once the app is connected to your printer, you can import your photo, and then you're given tons of creative options. You can adjust the crop of your photo, add a filter, or even make a collage! Another useful thing I've used my printer for is finding an old picture of me and a friend, popping on a 'Happy Birthday' filter, and giving it to them in a frame as a gift." Check out her full Fujifilm Instax Mini Printer review.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in six colors and with or without film included).

    8. A totes adorbs, teeny-tiny Dash waffle maker available in a classic waffle version or with cute shapes (the heart one is particularly Barbie Land-esque) to add some fun to breakfast, snacks, brunch, or literally any time you decide is waffle o'clock.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life. LOL. This has only one big flaw. The handle that sticks out in the front is either not big enough or just not designed well, so you can burn yourself trying to lift it. I either use a fork to knock it upwards after cooking (because it tends to stick a bit) or I use a mitten. This silly little thing is perfect. It is so simple. The nonstick surface really is nonstick. Kind of critical with a waffle maker, so the waffles come off clean without scraping and scrubbing. It makes a waffle in about two minutes. About the time it takes to make my coffee. The waffles look like an Eggo, but they are oh so much better. Definitely, depending on the batter, as good or better than any at a pancake shop. You plug it in, it warms up, and the light goes off. You open it, spoon in about 2 tablespoons of batter, and close it. The light comes on and when it goes off, the waffle that comes out is wonderful. Love this. I set it up and within one day I had more waffles than I have had in a year. Now I have them all the time. Great with tea, breakfast, coffee, dessert (ice cream, peanut butter, maple syrup...)." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.26+ (available in 20 styles).

    9. Sleek and minimal monochrome, fine-tip gel pens with the ~write~ stuff to feature prominently in the Pinterest-worthy desk of your dreams.

    the red, peach, lavender, blue, and green retractable pens in their cute box next to a page showing their fine tip writing in their respective colors
    red, purple, blue, teal, and yellow set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Initially just bought these pens for the look; however, once I got them, I was impressed with how nicely they write. I had bought another pack of $20 pens that I got just for function, and I think these ones write just as nicely. These definitely feel like a good value — both cute and actually work well." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $6.98 (available in 11 color combinations and pack sizes).

    10. A wonderfully spoopy peekaboo black cat pendant necklace that's perfect for Halloween, but also adorbs if you find yourself ~feline~ like wearing it year-round.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m shook how cute this little necklace is and the quality for how cheap it was! I love it so much I ordered another for my daughter today 😊" —Reilly

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    11. A fast-drying, suction cup bathtub pillow to make your soothing self-care soak all the more relaxing. Bubbles + a book + this baby??? Ahhhhh.

    full length head and body bath pillow in reviewer's tub
    the pillow in another reviewer's tub
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Add a bath caddy to your cart, too, to really complete the luxe setup!

    Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was ok but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one — cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain — works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my friends." —Honesty

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).

    12. A compilation of New York Times crossword puzzles edited by the famed Will Shortz that go from Monday (easy) to Friday (hard) so you can pick the perfect boredom buster for your mood (and how awake on a scale of Monday–Friday your brain feels) on any given day.

    the book cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Good for all levels. This puzzle book is perfect. I took it on a plane and was able to complete several puzzles before we landed. I am not Einstein, but it wasn't too hard or too easy. I would def buy another one." —Whenpigsflyaway

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    13. scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.

    model with green ruched bag with scrunched handle
    reviewer with the lavender version
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!

    Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!" 

    Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 31 styles).

    14. A puffy-sticker making kit you can purchase under the guise of a gift for the kiddo in your life but actually have even more fun than they do using it. After all, you're never too old to know that puffy stickers are the best kind of stickers.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It comes with a sticker-making press, instructions, and the materials to make 60 stickers! Some of the designs are colored in, while others you can color yourself.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 6-year-old niece for her birthday. She's a planner girl like her mother and me, and I thought she would enjoy being able to add stickers to her planner that she made herself. She went absolutely wild making them as soon as she got it! The process for making the stickers is very easy and she got the hang of it very quickly. The set comes with several sheets of sticker adhesive, puffs, and paper decorations to make the stickers, and the sticker adhesive is pretty quality. Even I had fun making stickers with her. Definitely reminds me of an '80s toy. So much fun!" —Tamara Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    15. A head massager thingy that is so cheap, so simple...yet feels sooooooo good. Just trust me, you need this in your life.

    reviewer using the head massager
    www.amazon.com

    My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!

    Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99.

    16. A hydrating, cooling eye cream stick to help reduce under-eye puffiness and fine lines like the ones you woke up with after waiting all night for Netflix to get last season's Love Is Blind reunion going (I'm still mad about it). Plus, the cap looks like a cutie patootie polar bear, so remind me why this isn't in your makeup bag already???

    reviewer under eyes before and after using hydrating stick with dark circles much lighter after
    reviewer holding their blue hydrating stick with the top shaped like a polar bear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. Cute and on-trend flower hair claw clips for a sweet way to finish a casual half-up 'do...or turn your messy rainy-day hair into something that can actually be called a 'do.

    reviewer wearing terra cotta flower shaped clip in hair
    set with peach blue pink black yellow and olive clips
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these for my second day dirty hair and I get tons of compliments. The variety of colors is great and, unlike most clips, they actually hold my fine hair up!" —Mikaela West

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in six color combinations)