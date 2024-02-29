44 Genius Products That'll Make You Feel Like You Just Unlocked A Cheat Code

1. A mold and mildew remover because it doesn't require scrubbing, and doesn't leave a mess. It's perfect for whitening the silicone rubber stain, and makes it look brand-new. Just trace over the grout lines and come back in a couple of hours to see a real difference.
2. A black car scratch remover to get rid of random scuffs that make you a little sad every time you see them. Using the buffer pad, you can easily erase years of wear and tear from your car's paint job. You'll be a little happier knowing that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg at an auto shop to make your ride look nice again.
The kit comes with the scratch remover and a buffing pad.
Promising review: "The scratch on my Escalade was deep. I scratched it against brick while moving into the garage. I didn’t think this would work as well as it clearly did. It was quick and easy, and on small surface scratches it works almost instantly. I’d give this stuff 10 stars if I could." —Imran Naqvi
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
3. A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces, and is great at removing scorch marks and charred food that has somehow fused itself to your stove. It only takes a little effort to make your stove look brand-new!
The kit comes with a 10 oz. cleaner and polish bottle, a scrubbing pad, and a razor.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop! We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did. Hello new clean stove." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
4. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray if you want to bring your cat some relief from dandruff, redness, and flaky skin. With a mix of aloe vera and oatmeal, your cat's coat can go back to being soft and shiny.
5. A cruelty-free vitamin C serum that'll make your face look super refreshed. According to the 75,000+ people who gave it a 5-star rating, the blend of acids and oils really works to minimize acne and scars. If you're tired of your skin showing just how tired you really are, you might wanna give this a try.
Promising review: "Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout. I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products. I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." —M. Russell
Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in two sizes).
6. A jetted tub cleaner because you have no idea how disgusting the inside of your tub is. You can get four cleanings with just one bottle — all you have to do is fill the tub with water, pour in the cleaning liquid, and run your jets.
7. A liquid tartar remover for dogs who have smelly breath, but hate frequent tooth brushing. Just add a tablespoon of liquid tartar remover to 32 ounces of your pet's water. Before you know it, your dog will will have clean teeth and clean breath!
Even though this solution works well, it's not a replacement for brushing your dog's teeth.
Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black and he had a ton of buildup on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water) you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously that's no longer the case. Idk what insane solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes
Get it from Amazon for $8.54 (available in two styles and another formula option for both dogs and cats).
8. Sheet Keeper, an elastic band labeled with a sheet size so you can better organize your linen closet. Now you don't have to grab the wrong size sheets the next time you're making your bed.
9. A 7-in-1 Instant Pot to keep your dirty dishes to a minimum. If you're someone who feels stressed or anxious when you see clutter, this is definitely for you. Make delicious meals and stay on top of your meal prep with the touch of a button!
This do-it-all kitchen appliance is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I bought it to cook dried beans fast, and it does. A process that required eight hours of soaking and two hours of boiling now takes a half hour. The unit is also easy to clean. Plus it has a whole bunch of cooking modes in addition to pressure cooking. The sauté feature makes it easy to sauté the food in the same pot that you pressure cook in, so it reduces the number of pots and pans you need to cook your meal." —S. Coffrey
Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A moisturizing hair treatment if your hair desperately needs a little moisturizing love. Coat your hair with this "wonder water," leave for eight seconds, then rinse it out. Your dull strands will be transformed into noticeably silkier, shiner, and healthier-looking hair.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to spend $9 on it but Amazon had the cheapest so I got it and it has gotten the tangles out of my daughter's hair that nothing else would, and I use it about once a week for myself as well. I recommend it for anyone with tangle-prone or damaged hair." —Betsy H
Get it from Amazon for $9.50+.
11. A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll take your jewels from dull to dazzling! By simply brushing over your stones, you can remove months' worth of cloudy buildup. Its compact size makes it easily portable. Why wouldn't you keep this in your bag at all times?
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I'm a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry, and the results are nothing less than amazing! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I had not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it! I cannot recommend this product enough! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out! Home run Amazon!" —Kristina B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.48+ (also available in packs of two and three).
Check out our Diamond Dazzle Stik deep dive to learn more about why we love it.
12. A nail file board for pups who literally start shrieking when you bring out the nail clippers. Let your dog scratch on this board — it'll be fun for your fur baby, and a job well done for you.
13. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven. Whether you're deep cleaning or spot cleaning, just slap over the mess, and wipe. Erase any evidence of baking mishaps, and keep those secrets to yourself.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness; legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà — magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two sizes and in two to three packs).
14. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup in your dishwasher. These tablets also clean your dishwasher's tub, racks, pump and valve, drain, and recirculation hoses. After all, your dishes can't truly be clean if your dishwasher isn't clean.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising reviews: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
"Just get them. Changed the way my 20-year-old dishwasher works. Much cleaner dishes and the interior is like new. First time you use it, run it empty with just the cleaner. I didn't realize how much mold and ickiness it got out of my machine." —drpicard
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a pack of 12 and fresh scent).
15. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla. Your super busy schedule will feel less overwhelming with this time saver.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and a pack of two).
16. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is loved dearly by pet owners. It's like a sticky lint roller that is designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review: "Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!." —Becca
Get it from Amazon for