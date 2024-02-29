44 Genius Products That'll Make You Feel Like You Just Unlocked A Cheat Code

Even though this solution works well, it's not a replacement for brushing your dog's teeth.

Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black and he had a ton of buildup on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water) you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously that's no longer the case. Idk what insane solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes

Get it from Amazon for $8.54 (available in two styles and another formula option for both dogs and cats).

