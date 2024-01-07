45 Genius Products That'll Make You Feel Like You Just Unlocked A Cheat Code

Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.

Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria

Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $3.62 (available in a pack of one, two, and 12; also available in a 24-count) and get a version for orchids here.