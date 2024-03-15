22 Stories From Parents And Teachers About How Different School Is Today Compared To Even 10 Years Ago

12. "Other interesting things: kids don’t just have holidays and spirit week to dress up for. No, there’s geography week and 12 days of holiday spirit. Do you have to participate? No, not at all, but it’s hard to say 'no' when you want your kid to feel included in fun activities."

"Oh and virtual learning is fun when they close the school for snow. It’s challenging because I have a younger daughter, not in school, and my son needs a lot of one-on-one support.

"We found our best option was for both my husband and I to take off work. We were able to support both kids and provide a separate environment for my son to do class in. Luckily, this year [this only happened] once and the teacher cut the school day in half, but I couldn’t imagine how we would manage if it occurred more."



—jesslew

