As you (my adoring fans) probably already know, I am a little fiend when it comes to history knowledge (and all the juicy gossip and feuds one learns about when one cracks open a history book). Lucky for all of us, I've found a constructive outlet for all my newfound knowledge: this glorious post series, where I get to share my messy, fun, and totally random collection of history facts with all of you. So, without further ado, here are eight history facts I've recently learned that I feel the need to share with you in this beautiful month of April:
1.The real-life Rhaenyra Targaryen: England's first female ruler, Empress Matilda, predates its first official queen (Mary I) by some 400 years, but she never got the title of capital-Q Queen.
2.The American Civil War started and ended at the same man's house — kind of.
4.An accidental discovery uncovered our earliest-ever reference to a "red herring" from a book of Jester's jokes discovered in Scotland in 2023.
5.Abraham Lincoln may have had a dream predicting his own assassination three days before it happened.
6.In the Second Battle of Panipat, the last Hindu emperor of India, Hemu, was on the brink of defeating the Mughal Empire when a chance arrow pierced his eye. Thinking he was dead, his army "panicked, and dispersed."
If there are any dramatic, interesting, or just plain cool facts from history that you think I would love, please, please, please drop them in the comments! I always like learning more historical info, and I'm sure other people do, too.