As you (my adoring fans) probably already know , I am a little fiend when it comes to history knowledge (and all the juicy gossip and feuds one learns about when one cracks open a history book). Lucky for all of us, I've found a constructive outlet for all my newfound knowledge: this glorious post series , where I get to share my messy, fun, and totally random collection of history facts with all of you. So, without further ado, here are eight history facts I've recently learned that I feel the need to share with you in this beautiful month of April: