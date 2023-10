2.

For centuries, Lake Nemi in rural Italy has been subject to rumors that it is home to the bones of an infamous ancient shipwreck . Although the rumors were investigated and even backed up by the fact that fishermen kept reeling in timber , they were always assumed to be unlikely or exaggerated, especially considering that Nemi is a freshwater lake far from any larger body of water and unlikely to have been the home of any ships. But that assumption was proven false in 1928, when archaeologists under Benito Mussolini actually recovered the almost 2,000-year-old ships . Who did they belong to, you ask? None other than the Roman emperor Caligula.