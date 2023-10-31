I'm a huge history buff, and I'm learning new fun facts all the time. I mean, all the time. I find that history is the best place to learn interesting facts...and also where you find the best gossip. Without further ado, here are 10 facts I've learned that I absolutely had to share.
it's hard to truly feel how profoundly old civilization really is but a fact that leaves me breathless is princess ennigaldi-nanna of the neo-babylonian empire was an archeologist who founded a musuem 2500 years ago and most of the artifacts in it were 1500 years older than that
4.In 897, Pope Stephen VI ordered that the body of the last pope, Pope Formosus, be exhumed and his corpse put on trial in what became known as the Cadaver Synod. Formosus was Stephen's "hated enemy," and when his body was exhumed, it was dressed in his full pontifical vestments and stood trial for perjury and for being pope illegally, among other things.
6.You might know Hedy Lamarr from movies she starred in during the Hollywood Golden Age, but she invented something that's part of your life every day: Wi-Fi. According to the Smithsonian, she revolutionized radio technology helping the Allies in World War II: The Smithsonian says that Hedy did this by "[theorizing] that varying radio frequencies at irregular intervals would prevent interception or jamming of transmissions." She's responsible for the technology behind almost all the wireless communication we use today, including, yes, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Incredible.
7.The (potential) reason the US doesn't use the metric system is because of pirates. In the late 1700s, the young USA considered adopting the metric system, because we didn't actually have a standard unit of measurement yet!
You guys know about my fondness for Napoleon. "Yes, Julia!" you're doubtlessly saying. "Tell us more obscure Napoleon facts!" Okay, fine! I acquiesce!
8.In 1807, after the war between France and Russia had been ended, Napoleon's chief of staff ordered a celebratory rabbit hunt. Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you are a rabbit), these were not wild rabbits, but domestic. When the cages of the thousand-odd rabbits were opened, instead of running, the rabbits apparently swarmed Napoleon and his party, forcing him to retreat to his carriage. Iconic.
10.And, finally... The oldest Egyptian pyramid, the Djoser pyramid, is about 4,700 years old. It was built for King Djoser, who ruled for 19 years, but was built by architect Imhotep. The Djoser pyramid, a step pyramid, looks a little different than the pyramids at Giza; the Egyptians hadn't quite figured out the smooth sides yet. Without Imhotep, the first steps (haha) toward the iconic pyramids we know today might never have been taken.
If there's any dramatic/interesting/cool stuff from history that you think I would love, please, please, please drop stories in the comments! I love to learn about this stuff, and I'm sure other people do, too.