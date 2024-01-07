Skip To Content
    7 Fun, Random Historical Facts That I Need To Impart To You This Month

    I might have to buy myself a Mary of Burgundy biography.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I love history, and I'm always reading new journal articles, and old books, and discovering new obsessions that I NEED to share with people. I've really been enjoying writing this series where I bring all my favorite history facts to you, so here are seven more to close out the year!

    1. In September 2023, an article was published in the journal Nature about wood artifacts recently found in Zambia, at the archaeological site of Kalambo Falls. Archaeologists discovered "two interlocking logs joined transversely by an intentionally cut notch," at least 476,000 years old. This might sound small, boring, or insignificant — but actually, it's now the world's oldest-known wooden structure, predating our previous oldest wooden structure by over 450,000 years.

    aerial shot of Kalambo Falls, Zambia; a very tall, thin, powerful waterfall pours down from a high, sheer cliff face
    Zakaria Mgala / Getty Images

    According to the University of Liverpool, whose researchers along with those from Aberystwyth University published the research in Nature, the newly-discovered structure predates even "the evolution of our own species, Homo sapiens," which is currently estimated to have first appeared around 315,000 years ago. The research posits that the structure may have been built as a "raised platform, walkway or foundation for dwellings." 

    Professor Larry Barham of the University of Liverpool has said that the find "has changed how I think about our early ancestors." According to Archaeology Magazine, before this discovery, the most recent wooden structure known was built in northern England around 11,000 years ago. That's quite a difference!

    2. Ancient Roman religion involved the worship of the main gods — the big dogs like Jupiter, Apollo, and Magna Mater — but they also had a much more intimate, everyday kind of worship: that of the spirits of the house and home.

    carved stone art depicting gods
    Flory / Getty Images

    Romans believed that every single thing around us had a spirit and that each human has one, as well — whether you're alive or dead. One of the more endearing aspects of Roman worship (in my opinion) was that of the lares familiares, the guardians of the home, who, more often than not, were the spirits of one's own ancestors. 

    Most Roman homes had a shrine inside called a lararium,  which, according to World History Encyclopedia, "housed [family members'] statuettes and from which [Romans] worked to make sure the family prospered." I just think it's cute to keep statuettes of family and touch base with their spirits on the day-to-day. 

    3. Other household gods probably have more recognizable (dare I say "household") names. Vesta, goddess of the hearth, was a big one. The panes and panates were spirits of the kitchen (pantry, anyone?). And Janus, the two-faced god whom you might recognize from the Janus Films logo, is criminally underrated.

    carved two face statue
    Dea / De Agostini via Getty Images

    According to World History Encyclopedia, Janus is the "god of all beginnings and ends," and the "custodian of the universe." And when the Romans say "all beginnings and ends," they mean it: we're talking marriages, deaths, sporting matches, months, seasons, you name it. He was believed to preside over all doors, gates, and transitions. And, most importantly, his statues look really, really cool. 

    4. Speaking of cool statues: below are two lamassu, a type of Assyrian guardian statue. Lamassu were typically placed on either side of important gateways, such as those of cities or temples, to repel evil spirits. They depict a winged bull with the head of a man. Beyond that, notice anything weird?

    Pictures From History / Universal Images Group / Getty Images, Culture Club / Art Images via Getty Images

    Instead of the natural four, a lamassu actually has five legs; this is so that it can be viewed from the front as well as the side and still look like it has four legs.

    Also, I want to note how mind-blowingly old these are (and Assyria is): the statue on the left dates from 722–705 B.C., and the one on the right from the reign of Ashurnasirpal II, who was king from 884–859 B.C. And Ashurnasirpal II was a Neo-Assyrian king, meaning he was very modern; only 9th century B.C.. Pshh, young! Assyrian history dates as far back as a little before 2,000 B.C., so, the 21st century...B.C. That's old.

    5. Our beloved Santa Tracker began in a way that's so cute it honestly sounds made-up. At CONAD (now NORAD) operations center, on Nov. 30, 1955, US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup got a call... on the Dreaded Red Telephone. The top-secret phone rang. Who could it be? The president, telling him that the USSR had declared nuclear war? Colonel Shoup answered the phone. "Yes, sir, this is Colonel Shoup," he reportedly said.

    Tzara / Getty Images, Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

    Silence on the other end of the line. He repeated himself. Still, silence. "Sir, can you read me alright?" he said. Then, quietly —

    "Are you really Santa Claus?"

    Apparently, a Sears catalog had misprinted the number for a Santa hotline, and accidentally put the top-secret number for CONAD headquarters. The Colonel went with it, and from there, the NORAD Santa Tracker has evolved.

    6. A writer named James Harden-Hickey (who altogether seems a rather eccentric guy) once went to an island and formed his own country, the Principality of Trinidad, where he declared himself James I, Prince of Trinidad. It was taken from him by the British, who seem to be fond of doing such things.

    Golden light filtering through a brief rain shower over lush peninsulas jutting into the Caribbean Sea at Maracas Bay, Trinidad
    By Marc Guitard / Getty Images

    New York Press described him as a "Baron of the Holy Roman Empire by command of the Supreme Pontiff, editor, novelist, swordsman, and adventurer, who... was born in San Francisco, CA." According to the paper, when Harden-Hickey's ship landed upon the uninhabited Trinidad, he "went ashore, explored the island and claimed it in his own name." Just like that!

    He announced that the Principality would be a military dictatorship, bought ships for colonists, and even had a secretary of state for foreign affairs. 

    Unfortunately for James I, "In July 1895, the British government... landed troops and took possession of Trinidad as a cable station. 

    7. My random history obsession of the week has been Mary of Burgundy. When Mary was born in 1457, her grandfather Philip the Good didn't even attend the baptism, as "it was only for a girl." But despite the disadvantage of having dared to be born female (the horror!), Mary became her father's heir and eventually the beloved ruler [cite] of the Duchy of Burgundy.

    painting a woman&#x27;s profile
    Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Because of her lands and title, Mary was one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Europe; everybody wanted her hand. King Louis XI (who really, really wanted to take everything she had and make it part of France) even expressed that it was his "dearest wish" to see her married to his son the Dauphin, who was six years old. No thanks! 

    When Mary decided to marry Archduke Maximilian of Austria (what a catch!) it began a rift between France and the Habsburgs that only ended in the 18th century.

    drawing of royals on horseback
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

    Mary co-ruled with Maximilian, and loved riding and hunting; she was most often depicted on a horse, with one of her beloved falcons. According to Olga Karaskova, this made sure her image was that of a "skilled horsewoman and passionate huntress," "she alone among the duchesses of Burgundy." The woman had a vision. (See page 207, or Mary's Wikipedia page, if you want to read more about that. I apologize for the source being in French, it's hard to find sources on her!)

    In one amazing anecdote, she once stopped Maximilian from going to battle with France by telling him to first come home to say goodbye, locking him inside his own apartments, and refusing to let him out until he agreed that he would "instead of going to the front, to go dancing." (See page 140 of the source for that one.)

    Tragically, Mary died at age 25 after sustaining injuries from falling off her horse. Maximilian went on to be quite an influential Holy Roman emperor, and we can only speculate at what could have been had she lived! Mourn with me 541 years later, dear readers, for a very cool lady who died very young.

    If there are any dramatic/interesting/cool facts from history that you think I would love, please, please, please drop them in the comments! I always love learning more historical stuff, and I'm sure other people do, too.