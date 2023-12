6 Fun, Wild, And Totally Random Facts About History I Need To Impart To You This Month

2.

You probably remember the events of the Apollo 13 mission from somewhere in the recesses of your fourth-grade memory (or from your memory of watching the movie). If youknow about it, here are the facts: In 1970, the Apollo 13 mission was launched from Florida with the intention of landing on the moon. But on day three of the mission, the spacecraft's oxygen tanks exploded , leaving the three astronauts on the craft with only the oxygen in the lunar module for the four days it took them to get back to earth. The fun fact comes in with one of the engineers who helped save the astronauts: Judith Love Cohen.