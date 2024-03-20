"Tourists Always Fall For It": Locals Are Sharing The Common Mistakes That Travelers Make Around The World

25.

"Flying into Manila and spending your whole trip there. Manila might be your typical point of entry to the Philippines, but if you really want to enjoy this tropical country, you need to think beyond the capital. The Philippines has 17 regions, so Manila is hardly representative of the entire archipelago. Each one of the regions has something unique to offer — from tropical beaches and breathtaking mountain ranges to unique cuisine and culture — so it's best to see as much of this diverse country as you can during your stay."