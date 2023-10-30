Hello again, my beautiful readers. If you know me (which you, of course, don't — sad for you), you know I love Dracula movies...and, by extension, vampire movies in general. I swear, I can give a vamp movie rec to anyone, no matter what your tastes are. If you're here looking for something vampy to watch, I've got you covered with 13 favorite flicks — in no particular order.
1.For cool and gorgeous people (I'm totally not biased): Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) dir. Francis Ford Coppola
2.For the A24 folks (this isn't an A24 movie, I'm just talking vibes): A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) dir. Ana Lily Amirpour
3.For people who like atmospheric, lonely, pretty European indie movies: Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) dir. Werner Herzog