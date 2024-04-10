Zendaya is starring as a tennis player in the new film Challengers, which hits theaters on April 26. During the promotional tour for the movie, she's been not-so-subtly referencing the sport in her press appearances. Her latest look, which she wore on Wednesday to the film's UK premiere, was another serve (sorry for the pun).
She also wore another Loewe dress and heels to a photocall earlier this week in Rome. Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson worked on the costumes for the film.
Notably, the heels featured tennis balls.
To be clear, this isn't Zendaya's first time theme dressing. In 2021, she wore an Alexander McQueen blazer, black boots, and Jacob & Co. earrings to a Spider-Man: No Way HomeLondon photocall. All three pieces evoked, if not outright resembled, spider webs.
In February of this year, Zendaya even went so far as to wear a vintage Mugler fembot suit to the London premiere of her space opera, Dune: Part Two.
Now, as for her look on Wednesday, Zendaya ditched the color green and embraced her tennis whites.
The actor and fashion icon wore a white Thom Browne gown that featured crossed tennis rackets embroidered on the dress.
Here's a closeup of the embroidery:
Notably, the skirt also included mesh pleating.
Suffice it to say, there's no way not to love (another terrible pun, I know!) Zendaya's Challengers press looks.