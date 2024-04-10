    Zendaya Served Up Her Latest Tennis-Inspired Dress, And It Featured A Subtle But Repeated Reference

    The theme-dressing champ is back on the red carpet, this time in her tennis whites.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Zendaya is starring as a tennis player in the new film Challengers, which hits theaters on April 26. During the promotional tour for the movie, she's been not-so-subtly referencing the sport in her press appearances. Her latest look, which she wore on Wednesday to the film's UK premiere, was another serve (sorry for the pun).

    Zendaya in an elegant updo and headband at an event
    But first, as you'll recall, Zendaya wore a Loewe dress featuring the silhouette of a tennis player to the film's Australian premiere on March 26.

    Zendaya on the red carpet
    She also wore another Loewe dress and heels to a photocall earlier this week in Rome. Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson worked on the costumes for the film.

    Zendaya in a sleeveless, metallic pleated dress with v-neckline, paired with pointed toe heels
    Notably, the heels featured tennis balls.

    Closeup of Zendaya&#x27;s tennis-ball shoes
    To be clear, this isn't Zendaya's first time theme dressing. In 2021, she wore an Alexander McQueen blazer, black boots, and Jacob & Co. earrings to a Spider-Man: No Way Home London photocall. All three pieces evoked, if not outright resembled, spider webs.

    Zendaya wearing an embellished suit at a &#x27;Spider-Man: No Way Home&#x27; event
    In February of this year, Zendaya even went so far as to wear a vintage Mugler fembot suit to the London premiere of her space opera, Dune: Part Two.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Now, as for her look on Wednesday, Zendaya ditched the color green and embraced her tennis whites.

    Zendaya in a white dress with a large back bow and braided hair at an event
    The actor and fashion icon wore a white Thom Browne gown that featured crossed tennis rackets embroidered on the dress.

    Zendaya in a sleeveless white dress with silver accents, standing on a red carpet
    Here's a closeup of the embroidery:

    Closeup of Zendaya&#x27;s dress
    Notably, the skirt also included mesh pleating.

    Zendaya in an elegant white sleeveless gown with a high neck and trail, posing on the red carpet
    Suffice it to say, there's no way not to love (another terrible pun, I know!) Zendaya's Challengers press looks.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Here's hoping there are still a few more to come.