11 2023 Movie Characters That Died And Left Fans Fully In Tears

"That movie should not have been the one to have me holding tears in...but it was."

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

With 2023 nearly over, it's time to look back at some of the most memorable movies of the year. There was no small share of great films, but what really makes a movie linger in your mind is its emotional impact. And, quite frankly, there is little that's as emotionally impactful as death. So we asked the BuzzFeed Community which character's death in 2023 films had them grieving long after the movie ended. Here are 11 of the best responses:

🚨 Warning: This post contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the films mentioned below. 🚨

1. Alicia (Rowan Robinson) in A Haunting in Venice

A woman standing in front of a window showing a rainy scene and a ghostly woman in a gown seen through the window
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The way the young bride was killed was heartbreaking."

sunnygrace57

2. Joshua (John David Washington) in The Creator

A man lying on a bridge and holding a gun
Glen Milner / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I’ll admit I almost cried when Joshua died in The Creator. That entire movie was so sad."

MikeWheelerFan

3. Eric (Jonathan Groff) in Knock at the Cabin

Close-up of man looking distraught in front of bookshelves
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I definitely cried a little watching Andrew have to kill Eric in Knock at the Cabin…like they were just a happy family together and somehow they were chosen to do this. It was not fair at all." 

Aly Lee

"I read the book first, and it is so gory. If you think Andrew killing Eric was awful, wait till you read the book! (If you do read the book.)"

adhdvideoclub

4. Anika (Devyn Nekoda) in Scream VI

Close-up of crying woman
Paramount+ / Via paramountplus.com

"That movie should not have been the one to have me holding tears in...but it was. You could see just how heartbroken Mindy was 😭."

ur4point0girlie

5. Sejanus (Josh Andrés Rivera) in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

People wearing matching suits and sitting together
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was hard to watch."

giadaandolfo

6. Wovey (Sofia Sanchez) in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Woman and child holding hands
Lionsgate / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Especially when she said, 'Can I go home now?' It's just such a child thing to say, which makes the whole situation feel even worse somehow. I may have cried a bit in the cinema when that happened, even though I read the book and knew she would die."

sofiaberdein

7. Syd (Ray Liotta) in Cocaine Bear

Close-up of man facing a bear
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I felt bad for the people who died in Cocaine Bear, especially for Ray Liotta’s character, even though he was the villain, because Ray sadly passed."

nacardenas08

8. Earth-65 Peter Parker (Jack Quaid) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated characters embracing
Sony Pictures / Netflix / Via netflix.com

"I want to mention Peter Parker from Gwen’s universe in Across the Spider-Verse because not only am I a fan of Jack Quaid, who voiced Peter, but also, he just wanted to feel special like Gwen."

nacardenas08

9. Alberto (Damián Alcázar) in Blue Beetle

Man and woman touching hands at a table
Hopper Stone / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It stung."

goosethekitty

10. Wade (Mamoudou Athie) in Elemental

Animated character in a bar
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I nearly bawled my eyes out when Wade evaporated in Elemental."

jolovesfandoms

11. Floor (Mikaela Hoover), Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), and Lylla (Linda Cardellini) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

"I think I’m going to be traumatized for life after their death in GOTG 3."

Kara P.

"I was already crying, but it turned into a full-on sobfest when Rocket let out that heart-wrenching wail. My boyfriend said it best when he jokingly referred to it as Emotional Damage: The Movie."

flightforvanity

"I watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a little stoned and by myself when I wasn't in a great mindset. I was devastated by Floor's, Teefs's, and Lylla's deaths. Special shoutout to Linda Cardellini for just killing the voice work as Lylla."

BigDingo

"The other animals in GOTG 3. Rocket got revenge, though. 😎"

rustyj9

This is just 11 performances! So tell us in the comments below what other characters from films that came out this year had you sobbing.

Note: These responses were edited for length and/or clarity.